Photos: BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY Opens At Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum

The production is directed by Center Theatre Group's Associate Artist and Tony Award-winning actor Phylicia Rashad.

Apr. 14, 2022  

The revival of Pearl Cleage's rich and beautiful work "Blues for an Alabama Sky" opened Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Go inside the starry opening night below!

Directed by Center Theatre Group's Associate Artist and Tony Award-winning actor Phylicia Rashad, this production features Joe Holt, Nija Okoro, Dennis Pearson, Greg Alverez Reid and Kim Steele.

The setting is 1930s Harlem. Angel is a free-spirited Cotton Club singer who's out of luck but never out of dreams. Guy is a costume designer waiting for Josephine Baker to invite him to join her in Paris. Delia, a young activist, is trying to give the women of Harlem a choice about their future. Sam, a prominent physician, is either delivering babies or out at the club letting the good times roll. And Leland, who recently arrived in Harlem from Alabama, is haunted by the wide-open skies and lost love he left behind. The lives and dreams of these men and women converge with passion and politics as the art and celebration of the Harlem Renaissance give way to the harsh realities of the Great Depression.

The creative team includes John Iacovelli (scenic design), Wendell C. Carmichael (costume, wig and hair design), Elizabeth Harper (lighting design) and Jeff Gardner (sound design), with original composition by Dontae Winslow. Casting is by Kim Coleman, CSA and Michelle Blair is the production stage manager.

Tickets for "Blues for an Alabama Sky" are currently on sale at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum and start at $30. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012). Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 8 p.m., Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Call for exceptions.

Photo Credit: Doug Gifford/Capture Imaging

Phylicia Rashad and Kim Steele

Joe Holt, Kim Steele, Nija Okoro, Greg Alverez Reid and Dennis Pearson
Phylicia Rashad and Kim Steele

Phylicia Rashad, Joe Holt, Kim Steele, Nija Okoro, Greg Alverez Reid and Dennis Pearson
Joe Holt, Kim Steele, Nija Okoro, Greg Alverez Reid and Dennis Pearson

John Iacovelli and Phylicia Rashad
Phylicia Rashad, Joe Holt, Kim Steele, Nija Okoro, Greg Alverez Reid and Dennis Pearson

Kim Steele and Joe Holt
John Iacovelli and Phylicia Rashad

Kim Steele and Dennis Pearson
Kim Steele and Joe Holt

Greg Alverez Reid and Dontae Winslow
Kim Steele and Dennis Pearson

Nija Okoro and John Iacovelli
Greg Alverez Reid and Dontae Winslow

Josh Clapper, Meghan Pressman and Phylicia Rashad
Nija Okoro and John Iacovelli

Dennis Pearson, Nija Okoro, Greg Alverez Reid, Kim Steele and Joe Holt
Josh Clapper, Meghan Pressman and Phylicia Rashad

Charlayne Woodard and Sondra Soistt
Dennis Pearson, Nija Okoro, Greg Alverez Reid, Kim Steele and Joe Holt

Charlayne Woodard
Charlayne Woodard and Sondra Soistt

Norm Nixon and Debbie Allen
Charlayne Woodard

Jazzston 'Jazz Will' Williams and Vivian Nixon
Norm Nixon and Debbie Allen

Chant Adams
Jazzston 'Jazz Will' Williams and Vivian Nixon

Mara Marini
Chant Adams

Mara Marini
Mara Marini

Cedric Yarbrough
Mara Marini

Cedric Yarbrough and Mara Marini
Cedric Yarbrough

Miranda Pearman-Maday and Raven-Symon
Cedric Yarbrough and Mara Marini

Raven-Symon
Miranda Pearman-Maday and Raven-Symon

Angelica Ross and Folake Olowofoyeku
Raven-Symon

Angelica Ross and Folake Olowofoyeku
Angelica Ross and Folake Olowofoyeku

Folake Olowofoyeku
Angelica Ross and Folake Olowofoyeku

Cedric Sanders
Folake Olowofoyeku

Anna Maria Horsford
Cedric Sanders

Meghan Pressman and Josh Clapper
Anna Maria Horsford

Hattie Winston
Meghan Pressman and Josh Clapper

Deidrie Henry
Hattie Winston

Dawnn Lewis
Deidrie Henry

Kiki Shepard
Dawnn Lewis

Angelica Ross
Kiki Shepard

Dontae Winslow
Angelica Ross

John Iacovelli
Dontae Winslow

Jeff Gardner
John Iacovelli

Denise Woods
Jeff Gardner

Brian Nelson Jr.
Denise Woods

Brian Nelson Jr.
Brian Nelson Jr.

Wendell C. Carmichael
Brian Nelson Jr.

Photos: BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY Opens At Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum
Wendell C. Carmichael



