Photos: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Laguna Playhouse

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is presenting the first show of its 2025/2026 season, the critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning musical, A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, book by Robert L. Freedman, based on a novel by Roy Horniman, music & lyrics by Steven Lutvak, choreography by Luke Harvey Jacobs, musical direction by Anthony Zediker and direction by Noelle Marion. See photos here!

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER will run through Sunday, October 5 at the Laguna Playhouse.

What’s a poor Monty Navarro to do when he discovers he’s ninth in line to inherit a dukedom? Eliminate the eight relatives standing in his way - of course! With charm, wit, and just a dash of homicide, A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER takes you on a madcap romp through Edwardian England where the bodies pile up, the laughs roll in, and love proves to be the deadliest weapon of all.

Photo credit: Jason Niedle/TETHOS

