Photo Flash: (mostly)musicals Heads Into The DOG DAYS Of Summer With A Look Back At BODY LANGUAGE

Jul. 23, 2019  

(mostly)musicals is PANTING to tell you about our NEXT edition - DOG DAYS of Summer (an off-the-leash cabaret) on Monday, 8.12.19!

But first, take a look back at June 3rd, when (mostly)musicals presented their 33rd edition, BODY Language, at the newly renamed Feinstein's at Vitello's! The audience was HEAD over HEELS over an incredible line-up of talent singing songs about ANATOMY!

The evening featured returning favorites Michael-Leon Wooley (B'way: LITTLE SHOP, 5 GUYS NAMED MOE, film: THE PRINCESS & THE FROG, DREAMGIRLS), Amanda Kruger (UMPO series at Rockwell), Bella Hicks (BRONCO BILLY at Skylight), Cornelius Jones Jr. (A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE), Erica Hanrahan-Ball (CABARET at La Mirada), James Olivas (UCLA: STEEL PIER, REBEL GENIUS), Kelley Dorney (3D's GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE), Kristina Weston (MATILDA at Moonlight), and Will Collyer (BREAKING THROUGH at Pasadena Playhouse)! And HEARTs were won by exciting first-timers including Kevin Bailey (B'way THE LION KING), Bryce Charles (RAGTIME at Pasadena Playhouse), Dino Nicandros (3D's THE SECRET GARDEN), Leslie Rubino (LIZZIE at Color & Light, Second City), and Michael Noah Levine (2 Cents' FUGITIVE SONGS)! BODY Language also showcased a special guest performance from the world premiere musical SHOOTING STAR, and Melania Trump herself (actually, star of B'way, film, and TV Mary Birdsong, accompanied by composer Tor Hyams!) gave a sneak peek at THE 2ND ANNUAL TRUMP FAMILY SPECIAL, part of the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Scroll down for photos from BODY Language! (all photos by amy francis schott unless noted)

Next up for the popular cabaret series will be DOG DAYS of Summer - an off-the-leash cabaret - on Monday, 8.12.19! Tickets are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and available at https://tinyurl.com/mmLA-DOGDAYS. (FETCH yours now, there will be a $10 surcharge on tickets purchased on the day of the show.) Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with Gregory Nabours at the piano, and the open mic afterparty - hosted by Emily Clark - immediately following.

Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

For more information, visit www.mostlymusicalsLA.com, or follow us on FB, YouTube, IG, and Twitter @ /mostlymusicals

Tor Hyams and Mary Birdsong as Melania Trump

 

Erica Hanrahan-Ball

 

Gregory Nabours and Michael Noah Levine

 

Amanda Kruger (photo: Peter Welkin)

 

Gregory Nabours and Kristina Miller

 

Gregory Nabours and Dino Nicandros

 

Kelley Dorney

 

Taubert Nadalini and Carson Robinette from SHOOTING STAR

 

Karole Foreman

 

James Olivas (photo: Peter Welkin)

 

James Olivas

 

Leslie Rubino (photo: Peter Welkin)

 

Gregory Nabours and Will Collyer

 

Bryce Charles and Cornelius Jones Jr (photo: Peter Welkin)

 

Bryce Charles

 

Gregory Nabours and Bella Hicks

 

Bella Hicks (photo: Peter Welkin)

 

Kevin Bailey (photo: Peter Welkin)

 

Gregory Nabours

 

Michael-Leon Wooley

 

the (mostly)musicals 33 family: front: Kelley Dorney, Erica Hanrahan-Ball, Will Collyer, Gregory Nabours middle: Leslie Rubino, Dino Nicandros, Carson Robinette, Bella Hicks, Amy Francis Schott, Amanda Kruger, Karole Foreman, Bryce Charles, Cornelius Jones Jr back: Kristina Miller, James Olivas, Michael-Leon Wooley, Taubert Nadalini, Michael Noah Levine, Kevin Bailey, Mark Jacobson (photo: Eric Cornwell)

 

 



