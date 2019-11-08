Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From the World Premiere Production of FRUITION

Theatre of NOTE closes its 2019 season with the world premiere of Fruition, by Alexis DeLaRosa, directed by Lauren Smerkanich. Fruition will preview Friday and Saturday, November 1 and 2 at 8pm. It will open on Thursday, November 7 at 8pm and run through Saturday, December 7 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.

In a lawless near future, decades of unchecked greed, bigotry and fear have led to the collapse of governments and society as we know it. Seeking shelter in an abandoned warehouse, four strangers with no reason to trust each other must decide if they can work together to survive the deadly storm outside, while they face the threats they pose to one another.

Alexis DeLaRosa (Playwright) is a writer, actor and member of Theatre of NOTE. An actor with the company for many years, Fruition is his first NOTE produced play. He is a native New Yorker and proud graduate of Wesleyan University where he studied theatre and film. Previously produced pieces include Eulogy (NY, Wonderland One-Act Festival) and the short film The First (Vimeo). Known primarily as an actor, his recent stage credits include Hello Stranger, Niagara Falls, Marian or The True Tale of Robin Hood and Disassembly at Theatre of NOTE. TV credits include The Last Ship, Shameless, Hawaii Five-0 and Castle. He can currently be seen in the feature film Hunter Gatherer on Netflix. You can catch him next in the role of Rainer in Fruition and as of early November in his biggest role yet, first time parent with wife Crystal Diaz.

Compelled to write this play by events of the last decade, Alexis is so thankful to Theatre of NOTE for seeing value in a piece that hopefully holds a mirror up to our present as a way to avert a future that wouldn't benefit anyone.

Lauren Smerkanich (Director) is a director and writer based in Los Angeles. Recent projects include A Conversation with Mary, part of the Summer Playwrights Festival at The Road Theatre Company, Ninjas at Neo Theatre Ensemble, and For The Love Of at Theatre of NOTE and the Kirk Douglas Theatre (Assistant Director). Playwriting credits include Showdown, a radio play performed and recorded at El Cid on Sunset, and Amongst the Trees, produced as a part of CARTel's Living Room Series.

The cast of Fruition features Alexis DeLaRosa, Faith Imafidon, Kathleen O'Grady, Trevor H Olsen and Travis York.

Fruition features the talents of an impressive array of acclaimed designers and

choreographers, including Scenic Designer Amanda Knehans, Lighting Designer Alexander Le Vaillant Freer, Sound Designer Mark McClain Wilson, Costume Designer Michael Mullen, Fight Choreographer Sondra Mayer, and Original Music Composer Hauk Heimdallsman. The production is Stage Managed by Aaron Saldaña and Assistant Directed by Nadia Marina.

Fruition will preview on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 at 8pm and will open on Thursday, November 7 at 8pm. It runs through Saturday, December 7 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 7pm.

No shows Thanksgiving weekend (Friday, November 29 - Sunday, December 1). Added shows Thursday, November 21, Monday, November 25 and Thursday, December 5.

Ticket prices are $25; students and seniors $20. For tickets and details, please call 323-856-8611, or visit www.theatreofnote.com to purchase tickets online and to view the complete schedule.

There will be post-show talk backs with the playwright and director on Friday, November 15, Thursday, November 12 and Thursday, December 5.

Photo Credit: Darrett Sanders

