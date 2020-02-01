Photo Flash: THIS SIDE OF CRAZY at Zephyr Theatre

Beard Collins Shores Productions is thrilled to present the Los Angeles premiere of Dale Dickey, Bobbie Eakes, Sharon Garrison and Rachel Sorsa starring in the Los Angeles premiere of THIS SIDE OF CRAZY, written and directed by Del Shores. THIS SIDE OF CRAZY opened on Friday, January 31 and will run through Sunday, March 8 at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave., in West Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm & 7pm.

Ticket prices are $39.00 for all performances. Opening Night; $49.00. Preview: $20.00.

For tickets, please visit www.delshores.com to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.

Check out photos of the production below!





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You