Photo Flash: THIS SIDE OF CRAZY at Zephyr Theatre

Article Pixel Feb. 1, 2020  

Beard Collins Shores Productions is thrilled to present the Los Angeles premiere of Dale Dickey, Bobbie Eakes, Sharon Garrison and Rachel Sorsa starring in the Los Angeles premiere of THIS SIDE OF CRAZY, written and directed by Del Shores. THIS SIDE OF CRAZY opened on Friday, January 31 and will run through Sunday, March 8 at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave., in West Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm & 7pm.

Ticket prices are $39.00 for all performances. Opening Night; $49.00. Preview: $20.00.

For tickets, please visit www.delshores.com to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.

Check out photos of the production below!

Photo Flash: THIS SIDE OF CRAZY at Zephyr Theatre
Rachel Sorsa, Sharon Garrison, Bobbie Eakes and Dale Dickey

Photo Flash: THIS SIDE OF CRAZY at Zephyr Theatre
Dale Dickey and Sharon Garrison

Photo Flash: THIS SIDE OF CRAZY at Zephyr Theatre
Bobbie Eakes, Sharon Garrison, Rachel Sorsa and Dale Dickey

Photo Flash: THIS SIDE OF CRAZY at Zephyr Theatre
Dale Dickey, Rachel Sorsa and Bobbie Eakes

Photo Flash: THIS SIDE OF CRAZY at Zephyr Theatre
Bobbie Eakes, Rachel Sorsa and Dale Dickey

Photo Flash: THIS SIDE OF CRAZY at Zephyr Theatre
Bobbie Eakes and Sharon Garrison

Photo credit: Karianne Flaathen




Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Broadway Theatre Project Has Announced Visiting Artist Duncan Stewart
  • Attend a Meet and Greet with Marine Gene Christie in Conjunction with His CD Release
  • SykesKids Scholarship Fund Founded by Ephraim Sykes and Martina Sykes Will Award Two Students From Pinellas County Center for the Arts
  • BAT OUT OF HELL Comes to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa