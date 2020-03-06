Photo Flash: Loft Ensemble Presents the World Premiere of DEATH AND OTHER GIRLY THINGS

Loft Ensemble presents the world premiere of Death and Other Girly Things by RJ Fontaine.

In the play, a young woman takes a road trip with her new ... baby ... learning about life, death, and everything in between.

Under the direction of Mitch Rosander & Madylin Sweeten Durrie, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Ben Anderson, Anna-Katharina Benz, Charlie Daniell, Jennifer DeRosa, Raymond Donahey, Dan Ellis, RJ Fontaine, Carlos Gomez, Jr., Kardale Holland, Erin Hollander, Barbera Ann Howard, Sean James, Katy Laughlin, Max Marsh, Ignacio Navarro, Sarah Nilsen, Bree Pavey, Dani Power, Celine Rosalie, and Sarah Sommers.

Scenic design is by Madylin Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, costume design is by Jennifer DeRosa, sound design is by Mitch Rosander, and video design is by Jared Wilson. Choreography is by Tavi Stutz, and fight choreography is by Marc Leclerc. The stage managers are Sarah Nilsen and Nathan Davis. The producers for Loft Ensemble are Jennifer Brofer and Bree Pavey.



General admission is $20 with $10 tickets available for students with valid I.D. The regular performance schedule is Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. The Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.





