Photo Flash: Lakewood Playhouse Presents HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the FOURTH SHOW of our 81st ANNIVERSARY SEASON - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL! We are so excited to be the South Sound Premier this highly requested modern musical based on the Hit 80s Dark Comedy that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater!

The Musical will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be January 17th through February 9th, 2020 with two Special "Pay What You Can" Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, January 16th and Thursday, January 23rd. Our Ticket Prices are $31.00 (General Admission), $29.00 (Military & Seniors) and $26.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse's thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This production of "HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL" and will drop you right into the middle this hit comedy musical about the struggles of trying to survive High School no matter the year or decade!

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL will be the directorial debut of, ASHLEY ROY, who has choregraphed such hit Playhouse shows as Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT and Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS. She is joined by Music Director, DEBORAH LYNN ARMSTRONG, and Choreographer HEATHER COVINGTON MALROY!

The Production Features a number of New, and Returning, Local Actors including : Molly Quinn (Veronica), Avery Horton (J.D.), Taylor Colvill (Heather Chandler), Annelise Martin (Heather Duke), Juliet Hollifield (Heather MacNamara), Christine Choate (Martha Dunstock), Henry Temple (Kurt Kelly), Austin Payne (Ram Sweeney), Lydia Bill (Ms. Flemming / Veronica's Mom), Kyle Murphy (Kurt's Dad / Big Bud Dean / Principal), Eric Strachan (Coach / Ram's Dad / Veronica's Dad), Josie DeRosier (Beleaguered Geek), Isaiah Hsu (Skater Boi), Josselyn Short (New Wave Girl), Thea Ramirez (Band Geek), Meghan Johnson (Republicanette), Mia Uhl (Stoner Chick), Erik Davis (Hipster Dork), Taylor King (Artsy Loner), Darryin Cunningham (Preppy Stud), Skye Llewelyn (Pit Singer), Jerrica Danford (Pit Singer) and Ed Jacobs (Pit Singer).

Photo Credit: Kyle Sinclair and Mathew Price



Christine Choate, Molly Quinn, Annelise Martin, Taylor Colvill And Juliette Hollifield

The Company Of Heathers

Molly Quinn

Avery Horton And Molly Quinn

Annelise Martin, Taylor Colvill And Juliette Hollifield

Avery Horton, Henry Temple And The Ensemble

Eric Strachan, Kyle Murphy And The Ensemble

Christine Choate

Austin Payne, Molly Quinn And The Ensemble

Annelise Martin, Taylor Colvill And Juliette Hollifield

Avery Horton And Kyle Murphy

Juliette Hollifield





