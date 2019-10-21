Photo Flash: LOVE IN BLOOM Opens This Weekend At Santa Monica Playhouse

Brush up your Shakespeare. Santa Monica Playhouse's bawdy musical comedy tribute to the rogues and wenches of the Bard, Love in Bloom, celebrates its 10th anniversary to insure that all's well that ends as you like it. Magic and mayhem, fops and fairies, mistaken identity, romance and humor abound in this tongue-firmly-in-cheek evening of theatre opening Saturday, October 26th

"As homage to Shakespeare, master of pantomime Marcel Marceau, Commedia dell'arte and conventions of classical theater in general, it soars. And by the time the lights fade to black, you will not be able to fight the feeling that all you need is love." UCLA Daily Bruin

Written and Directed by the award-winning team of Evelyn Rudie and Chris DeCarlo, Love In Bloom features members of internationally acclaimed Actors' Repertory Theatre:

Patrick Censoplano (Fame, Grey's Anatomy, David Sedaris's SantaLand Diaries) as the charming but most definitely wishy-washy Prince Hamelot;Rachel Galper (Mistakes Were Made, A Love Affair, Turning Thirty) as the lusty Lady Merrymount;Graham Silbert (Author! Author! - an evening with Sholom Aleichem, Cinderella Topsy Turvy, If Pillows Could Talk) as the rogue Frivolio; joined by guest artists Tara Brown (Bosch, Working Title;and Cynthia Zitter* (The Fosters, How to Get the Girl) as long-lost sisters disguised as men disguised as women​and Zane Garcia (American Mime Theatre, Harrisburg Shakespeare Company; Blue Bloods, Our Town) as the sweet monster Calabasas; ​with Rudie* and DeCarlo* as King and Queen of the Faeries.

Love in Bloom plays Saturdays at 7:30m and Sundays at 3:30 pm October, 26th thru November 24, 2019. Tickets are $35 call 310-394-9779 x1 or on line at https://SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com

Santa Monica Playhouse is at 1211 4th Street in the heart of downtown Santa Monica.

By public transportation: take the Santa Monica Blue Bus or the LA Metro Rapid #720, exit 4th and Wilshire or take the Metro Expo Line west to the last stop. The theater is 4 blocks north on 4th street..



Zane Garcia and Cynthia Zitter

Tara Brown, Patrick Censoplano, Cynthia Zitt

Rachel Galper and Graham Silbert

Patrick Censoplano, Rachel Galper and Graham

Rachel Galper, Graham Silbert,Zan

Evelyn Rudie and Chris DeCarlo





