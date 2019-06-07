Photo Flash: Hollywood Museum & Councilman Mitch O'FarrellÂ PresentÂ REAL TO REEL: PORTRAYALS AND PERCEPTIONS OF LGBT'S IN HOLLYWOOD

Lily Tomlin, upon accepting her award, remarked "My partner Jane and I are honored and want to thank you for this award. It is amazing to see this whole outpouring for the LGBT community. Jane, couldnt be here tonight, but asked that I share her remarks 'We love the thought of being called Trail-Blazers. It makes us feel current and something out of Marvel Comics.' Neither of us has a good sense of direction, so we thought being called trail-blazers implies that we somehow new where we were going. So thank you for thinking of us as trail-blazers, rather than as museum pieces. Of course, there were times, Im afraid, we got lost on that trail and were more bewildered than blazing. We are still blazing, but we have had to cool down a bit. After all, we need to take care not to add to global warming."



Donelle Dadigan, Founder and President of The Hollywood Museum in partnership with Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell (CD13), proudly unveiled the 2019 salute to the LGBT community's contributions to the entertainment industry last night to launched Los Angeles' Gay Pride weekend festivities.



The seventh annual "REAL to REEL: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood" exhibit is an educational, entertaining and informative retrospective of LGBT images in film, TV, and new digital platforms - featuring costumes, props, photos, and iconic imagery all telling the story of the milestones and influence that LGBT characters and plot lines have had in Hollywood from early stereotypes to modern-day representations. Additionally, REAL to REEL celebrates LGBT Icons - individuals and couples who may be openly LGBT or not, and who support the LGBT community.



This year, Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner, Lily Tomlin, accepted the TRAIL-BLAZER AWARD on behalf of herself and partner, writer, director and producer, Jane Wagner; restaurateur, philanthropist, author, actress, television personality, and activist Lisa Vanderpump, star of the Bravo Series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, was honored with the HOLLYWOOD LEGACY award. In addition, Television personality, physic, medium, author, Tyler Henry, who stars on the E! Entertainment series Hollywood Medium was honored with the HOLLYWOOD FUTURE Award. Each appeared in person to accept these prestigious awards.



Exhibit highlights include costumes and rainbow inspired personal clothing from today's hottest stars, from television shows and films such as: Grace and Frankie, Happily Divorced, How to Get Away with Murder, The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory, Sordid Lives, Cruising, Orange is the New Black, RuPaul's Drag Race, Ray Donovan, Mad Men, Arrested Development, Cabaret, as well as Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, Tyler Perry's The Haves and Have Nots, Scandal, True Blood, The Good Wife, Bohemian Rhapsody (Costume worn by Rami Malek), One Day at a Time (Costume worn by Isabella Gomez), Special (costume worn by Ryan O'Connor), Transparent (costume worn by Jeffrey Tambour), Vanderpump Rules (wardrobe worn by Lisa Vanderpump), Daytime Emmy(R) Awards (Gown worn by Host Carolyn Hennesy), Hollywood Medium (wardrobe worn by Tyler Henry, Project Runway, RuPaul's Drag Race (outfit worn by Bob the Drag Queen winner) and this year 5 time Emmy winner including best Drama and Actor, After Forever (costume worn by Kevin Spirtas and Emmy for Best Actor)



Additional exhibit items include famous costumes from Hollywood's leading designers - Bob Mackie, Zac Posen, Ret Turner, Jorge del Busto, Nolan Miller, Mr. Blackwell and Edith Head .



This year's exhibit also includes, LGBT Icons including Ellen Degeneres, Cher, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, Judy Garland, Betty Davis, Joan Crawford, Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler, Ramon Navarro, Rudolf Valentino, Charles Laughton, Sam Harris, Bruce Vilanch, Sherman Hemsley, Gere Jewell, Jerry Herman, and many more.



The Hollywood Museum's REAL to REEL exhibition, which coincides with the annual Christopher Street West Pride activities, offers a historic perspective spanning 100 years from silent films to today's films, TV shows, and digital platforms.



*** Donelle Dadigan (Founder and President of The Hollywood Museum) said, "The museum welcomes the opportunity to create and showcase this important exhibition, sharing with the public the artistic expression and extraordinary significance of the LGBT culture and its effect and impact on the world through the medium of entertainment"



Other personalities to share their through included:



*** Fran Drescher (The Nanny/Happily Divorced) - Im just blown away by THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUMS tribute to LGBT's representation in the media. And I am honored to Have my television series HAPPILY DIVORCED featured amongst such illustrious company, which was credited by myself and my gay ex husband Peter Marc Jacobson. As we always say. LOVE IS LOVE



*** Carolyn Hennesy (GH/True Blood) - This event once again proves that Hollywood understands no one should be told who they can love, who they can marry and whom they can send the rest of the lives.



*** Kevin Spirtas (3x Daytime Emmy winner for After Forever) - Not only did I get to meet my idol, Lily Tomlin, tonight, upon viewing the exhibit I found that I am positioned right next to her! I am beyond honored to be included in this beautiful exhibit with Ms. Tomlin and so many outspoken and inspiring Trail Blazers. Thank you Hollywood Museum for giving LGBT -Focused Cinema and Television the opportunity show their PRIDE!



*** Alice Amter (Big Bang Theory)A truly wonderful experience tonight attending the Real to Reel event at the Hollywood Museum in support and acknowledgment of the many contributions to the entertainment industry by so many of my friends & colleagues from the LGBTQ community - a true treat!



*** Roslyn Kind (Award Winning SINGER) - Had a FABULOUS time at the Hollywood Museum's 7th annual REAL to REEL event celebrating the Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT in Hollywood. Such a great and fun exhibit...everyone needs to come see it! All the many contributions of this wonderful , talented and artful community never ceases to amaze me! Congratulations to Trailblazer Award winners Lily Tomlin and her partner Jane Wagner, Hollywood Legacy Award winner, Lisa Vanderpump and Hollywood Future Award winner, Tyler Henry. Thank you once again to museum founder, Donelle Dadigan for a beautiful evening!



*** Jeremy Miller (Growing Pains) - The Real to Reel Exhibit at The Hollywood Museum is one of me favorite events of the year. It was a true pleasure to be there to Honor two Icons like Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner. As well as Lisa Vanderpump and Tyler Henry. Paying tribute to and remembering the entertainers who have helped bring LQBTQ awareness to the mainstream over the years is so important. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell and Donelle Dadigan do such an amazing job putting on this event!



*** ELAINE BALLACE (The Rich and the Ruthless PRIDE is seeing a room filled with so many DIVERSE and TALENTED PEOPLE getting along and being supportive of one another. HUMAN SUPPORT, LOVE, and ACCEPTANCE is what PRIDE means to me.



*** Judy Tenuta (Comedienne) - Donelle Dadigan and The Hollywood Museum hit it out of the park tonight! Thrilled to honor Lily Tomlin, Lisa Vanderpump & Tyler Henry! The Hollywood Museum is my home away from home! It could happen!



*** DARCY DONAVAN (Modern Family / Parks and Recreation) - I really enjoyed this new exhibit that featured icons like Freddie Mercury, Ellen Degeneres and Cher, that I greatly admire. I especially loved seeing Lisa Vanderpump and Lily Tomlin show their support. It was a wonderful and special night for the LGBT community and I was honored to be a part of it!"



*** Lee Purcell (Valley Girl/Carol of the Bells) - Last night gala opening of the 7th annual LGBTQ exhibit at the beautiful Hollywood Museum was as wonderful as ever. It just gets better every year! If you are never seen this permanent exhibit, now is the perfect time! With exciting new additions to the exhibit, such as Fran Drescher's Happily Divorced display, this is a must see, whether you are a LA resident or a visitor from out of town.



*** Erin Murphy (Tabitha/Bewitched): I am so honored to have one of my dresses included in this important exhibit. As a lifetime supporter of the LGBT community, I am inspired by the progress we have made in my lifetime towards acceptance of everyone's right to live the life they want to live and love the person they want to love.



The exhibit also includes historic LGBT moments with Rev. Troy Perry, including the Black Cat riots (1967), and on display - the infamous sign that once hung at the entrance of West Hollywood's Barney's Beanery.



The Hollywood Museum gratefully acknowledges the following ABC, Amazon Studios, Bravo, E! Entertainment Television, BBC America, CBS, Discovery Life, Focus Features HBO, Logo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Showtime, TLC and 20th Century Fox, Universal Pictures, as well as organizations serving the LGBT community including ONE Archives, Christopher Street West, The Lavender Effect, The Glaad Awards, amfar and more.



The anti-gay sign that once hung over the bar at Barney's Beanery, declaring "Fagots - Stay Out!"



Artist Khoi Nguyen's tribute to LGBT Advocate, Harvey Milk (Comprised of of 43,000 fingerprints) on display for the anniversary of his assassination



Costumes from the LGBT iconic film, "To Wong Fu, Thanks for everything! Julie Newmar."



