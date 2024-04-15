THE LION KING to Receive Hollywood Bowl Concert with Nathan Lane, Billy Eichner, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lion King will be featured as a special film-to-concert event at the Hollywood Bowl on May 24 and 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19th at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the 1994 film, Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event will see the return of several cast members associated with the original animated film, the live-action remake, and the Broadway version. Songs from all versions of the story will be sung, the report suggests. A full orchestra and choir, conducted by Sarah Hicks, will be performing Hans Zimmer's score.

Jeremy Irons, who voiced Scar in the original film, will be in attendance in addition to his fellow castmates Nathan Lane (Timon), Ernie Sabella (Pumbaa), and Jason Weaver (Young Simba). Billy Eichner will be present to represent the 2019 live-action remake (he played Timon in that film) and Bradley Gibson, who played the role of Simba on Broadway, will also be on hand.

New to the material is Jennifer Hudson, who has not played a role in any of the various versions of the projects. However, it is likely that she will be singing the opening number Circle of Life as that was a song Hudson sang while competing in season 3 of American Idol.

Reps from the concert suggest that, in addition to the announced cast, other celebrity performers should be expected as well. The sets designs, costumes, and puppets from the Broadway production will be utilized for the concert.

Broadway's The Lion King, based on the hit animated film, is the highest grossing Broadway musical of all time.

Photo Credit: Live Nation