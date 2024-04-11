Full Cast & Route Set for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast and 2024-25 destinations have been revealed for the North American Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical. The tour will open June 14, 2024 at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square following preview performances starting June 6, 2024 at Proctors in Schenectady, NY. The tour will hit 88mph coast-to-coast, bringing the hit Broadway and West End production to over 25 cities with more to be announced shortly.

﻿Joining previously announced Don Stephenson as Doc Brown and Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, principals include Burke Swanson as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Ethan Rogers as Biff Tannen, and Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland. Ensemble members include Joshua Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Tade Biesinger, Ina Black, Brittany Bohn, Luther Brooks IV, Alyssa Carol, Jenny Dalrymple, Laura Sky Herman, Will Jewett, Ben Lanham, Kiara Lee, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Zoe Brooke Reed, Fisher Lane Stewart, and Ross Thompson.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by Tara Rubin. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr. Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).

Tour Dates

SCHENECTADY, NY

Proctors

June 6 - 8, 2024



CLEVELAND, OH

Playhouse Square

June 11 - July 7, 2024



CHARLOTTE, NC

Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

July 9 - 21, 2024



WASHINGTON, DC

The Kennedy Center

July 23 - August 11, 2024



CHICAGO, IL

Cadillac Palace Theatre

August 13 - September 1, 2024



MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Orpheum Theatre

September 10 - 22, 2024

ST. LOUIS, MO

The Fabulous Fox

September 24 - October 6, 2024



LINCOLN, NE

Lied Center

October 8 - October 13, 2024

DES MOINES, IA

Des Moines Civic Center

October 15 - October 20, 2024



LAS VEGAS, NV

The Smith Center

October 23 - November 3, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA

Pantages Theatre

November 5 - December 1, 2024

SEATTLE, WA

The Paramount Theatre

December 10 - 22, 2024



COSTA MESA, CA

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

December 26, 2024 – January 5, 2025



SAN DIEGO, CA

San Diego Civic Theatre

January 14 - January 19, 2025

DENVER, CO

Buell Theatre

January 22 - February 9, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Orpheum Theatre

February 12 - March 9, 2025



DALLAS, TX

Music Hall at Fair Park

March 18 - 30, 2025



KANSAS CITY, MO

Music Hall

April 1 - April 6, 2025



FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Walton Arts Center

April 8 - April 13, 2025



TULSA, OK

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

April 15 - 20, 2025



GREENSBORO, NC

Tanger Center

May 6 - May 11, 2025



GREENVILLE, SC

Peace Center

May 13 - May 18, 2025



DURHAM, NC

DPAC

May 20 - May 25, 2025



HARTFORD, CT

The Bushnell

June 4 - June 8, 2025



PROVIDENCE, RI

Providence Performing Arts Center

June 10 - June 15, 2025



ROCHESTER, NY

West Herr Auditorium Theatre

June 17 - June 22, 2025



BUFFALO, NY

Shea's Performing Arts Center

June 24 - June 29, 2025



BOSTON, MA

Citizens Opera House

July 8 - July 20, 2025



TORONTO, ON

Ed Mirvish Theatre

July 23 - August 31, 2025

