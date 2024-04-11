Full Cast & Route Set for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL North American Tour

The tour will open June 14, 2024 at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square.
The cast and 2024-25 destinations have been revealed for the North American Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical. The tour will open June 14, 2024 at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square following preview performances starting June 6, 2024 at Proctors in Schenectady, NY. The tour will hit 88mph coast-to-coast, bringing the hit Broadway and West End production to over 25 cities with more to be announced shortly.
Joining previously announced Don Stephenson as Doc Brown and Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, principals include Burke Swanson as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Ethan Rogers as Biff Tannen, and Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland. Ensemble members include Joshua Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Tade Biesinger, Ina Black, Brittany Bohn, Luther Brooks IV, Alyssa Carol, Jenny Dalrymple, Laura Sky Herman, Will Jewett, Ben Lanham, Kiara Lee, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Zoe Brooke Reed, Fisher Lane Stewart, and Ross Thompson.
BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.
BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by Tara Rubin. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.
Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr. Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).
Proctors
June 6 - 8, 2024
Playhouse Square
June 11 - July 7, 2024
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
July 9 - 21, 2024
The Kennedy Center
July 23 - August 11, 2024
Cadillac Palace Theatre
August 13 - September 1, 2024
Orpheum Theatre
September 10 - 22, 2024
The Fabulous Fox
September 24 - October 6, 2024
Lied Center
October 8 - October 13, 2024
Des Moines Civic Center
October 15 - October 20, 2024
The Smith Center
October 23 - November 3, 2024
Pantages Theatre
November 5 - December 1, 2024
The Paramount Theatre
December 10 - 22, 2024
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
December 26, 2024 – January 5, 2025
San Diego Civic Theatre
January 14 - January 19, 2025
Buell Theatre
January 22 - February 9, 2025
Orpheum Theatre
February 12 - March 9, 2025
Music Hall at Fair Park
March 18 - 30, 2025
Music Hall
April 1 - April 6, 2025
Walton Arts Center
April 8 - April 13, 2025
Tulsa Performing Arts Center
April 15 - 20, 2025
Tanger Center
May 6 - May 11, 2025
Peace Center
May 13 - May 18, 2025
DPAC
May 20 - May 25, 2025
The Bushnell
June 4 - June 8, 2025
Providence Performing Arts Center
June 10 - June 15, 2025
West Herr Auditorium Theatre
June 17 - June 22, 2025
Shea's Performing Arts Center
June 24 - June 29, 2025
Citizens Opera House
July 8 - July 20, 2025
Ed Mirvish Theatre
July 23 - August 31, 2025
