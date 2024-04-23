Video: Behind the Scenes of San Diego Musical Theatre's LEGALLY BLONDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legally Blonde is running at San Diego Musical Theatre from May 3 - June 2, 2024. Check out an all new behind the scenes video here!

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.