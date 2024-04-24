The Queen Mary In Long Beach Debuts First-Ever Summer Event Series, Starting May 3

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Nation's most historic maritime icon, The RMS Queen Mary in Long Beach, has announced its inaugural Summer Event Series, set to kick-off May 3rd through June 2024.

Packed with an exciting array of entertainment from captivating monthly Movie Nights to the Night Market, refreshing Margaritas on the Mary, and more, The Queen Mary's Summer Event Series promises to be a highlight of the season in Southern California.

“We are thrilled to launch our Summer Event Series, featuring fun experiences such as the Night Market alongside some exciting new offerings designed for families of every generation," expressed Steve Caloca, Managing Director of the Queen Mary. "With an action-packed lineup of activities and entertainment, we're hoping everyone will come aboard and join us for an unforgettable summer at The Queen Mary."

Kicking-off the Summer Series is Margaritas on the Mary on Friday, May 3rd from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Indulge in $3 tacos and sip on refreshing signature margaritas while soaking in the scenic views from The Ship's historic decks. Plus, groove to the beats of a live music performance of steel drums by Banana Bunch. Complimentary ship admission included with reservation. Reservations are required and can be made here: Margaritas on the Mary.

Each month starting on Thursday, May 9th, grab your favorite shopping buddy and head to The Queen Mary's Night Market! Back by popular demand, indulge in dishes from local food trucks and various chefs, shop at pop-up small business boutiques, unwind at the beer garden, and groove to live music from local artists and bands. Perfect for a family night out, date night, or hangout destination with friends of all ages. Vendors interested in participating can email: events@queenmary.com. Reservations are required and can be made here: Queen Mary's Night Market

Enjoy family-friendly fun under the Long Beach starry night sky with The Queen Mary Movie Nights, featuring themed movie screenings all summer long. Pack up your loved ones, a lawn chair, blankets, and your favorite movie snacks for screenings once a month from 6:00 pm -10:00 pm with the historic ship as the movie back-drop. Want to make the night extra special? Upgrade to the Date Night Package for $79, which includes a bottle of champagne, assorted small snacks, and reserved couch seating." The series begins on International Day of Families, May 15, with Disney's Coco. Monthly screenings include Coco (May 15), Barbie (June 12), Little Giants (July 17), Wakanda Forever (August 21), and Wonka (September 18). Reservations are required and can be made here: Queen Mary's Movie Nights.

Starting May 1st, The Queen Mary will extend its hours for summer, with tours and exhibits open from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm. Guests can enjoy classic tours like the Glory Days tour (offered in English and in Spanish), Royal VIP Tour and Afternoon Tea, Hollywood Tour, Haunted Encounters Tour, and more.

In addition to the Summer Series, visitors can experience a season fit for royalty with events like The Stargazer Supper Club on May 16th where guests can travel back in time to 1955 to tunes from Bobby Darin and Frank Sinatra with dinner and a live performance from a 7-piece band.

Come aboard for the Meet Me at the Mary Series in the Observation Bar for weekly Happy Hour on Tuesdays with live music and dance lessons and sing along during Karaoke Wednesdays. Every Thursday is KJAZZ Night at the OB, and guests can end their weekend with Sunday Night Live Music. Don't miss the monthly Studio 534 Disco Party kicking-off on May 11th.

Celebrate the pinnacle of summer aboard The Queen Mary with the All-American 4th of July extravaganza! The day promises delicious food, great entertainment, family games, activities, and a World War II aircraft flyover. As the sun sets, experience SoCal's most spectacular fireworks show, lighting up the night sky for 15-minutes with vibrant colors and paired to themed music. More information to be announced soon.

The Queen Mary's Summer Event Series is a testament to the ship's ongoing commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for visitors from near and far. Whether seeking relaxation, adventure, or simply a good time, the Queen Mary's summer events, programming, and tours promise to deliver an unparalleled summer experience.

For a full calendar of What's On Deck visit Queenmary.com/whatsondeck/.