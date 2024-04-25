The Soraya Will Unveil New Sound System By L-Acoustics

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On April 30 The Soraya will unveil an all-new sound system by L-Acoustics, the industry leader in premium sound technologies used around the world in the largest festival stages and venues, such as NFL Super Bowl Performances, Coachella, and prominent local performance venues such as the Hollywood Bowl. Made possible by generous support from the Ahmanson Foundation, the new audio system’s debut will ensure continued acoustic excellence for future artists and audiences.



“When The Soraya opened in 2011, it was immediately apparent that the raw acoustics were unparalleled for amplified performances such as the many orchestras who come to The Soraya from all corners of the world. The venue also housed state-of-the-art audio equipment of that era. Not surprisingly, technology has changed considerably since then, and Soraya audiences and artists deserve the best audio quality available and possible,” said Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber.



“Audio technology is a lot like a home computer, it depends on both software and hardware, and the ability to make ongoing updates provided by the manufacturers. Eventually, just like all technology, one reaches the end of the technology’s reasonable life. I am extremely grateful to the Ahmanson Foundation for this major contribution to our ongoing quality control.”



The Soraya’s new sound system will unofficially launch on April 30, at The Soraya’s Sound Test concert for select, invited members and guests. The concert will feature acclaimed jazz and adult contemporary vocalist Jane Monheit who will be accompanied by the Cal State Northridge (CSUN) Jazz “A” Band. The award-winning CSUN Jazz “A” Band is recognized as one of the finest college jazz bands in the nation, and its recordings are heard on jazz radio stations around the world.