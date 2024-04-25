Long Beach Symphony Performs Bruckner and Tchaikovsky in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, June 1st, Long Beach Symphony Will Close its 2023-2024 season with the cherished music of Anton Bruckner and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, featuring the inventive artistry of pianist Awadagin Pratt.

What to expect: Live classical music, outdoor fountains, full bar, mingling, sipping during the concert. Pre-Concert Talk will add insight and enjoyment into the evening's selections.

Venue: Long Beach Terrace Theater, 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802

As the sun sets over the Terrace Theater, the sounds of the sun rising and the morning awakening will fill the stage during the first movement of Bruckner's “Romantic” Symphony No. 4. Written as a depiction of the day in the life of a medieval village, the melodies of Bruckner will paint scenes of the morning, thunderous hooves of mounted knights departing the castle, the frenzy of the ensuing hunt, and the jubilation of a village festival and meal ending a long, eventful day.

With one of the most well-known, four note themes in all of music, Piano Concerto No. 1 captures all the drama, intrigue, and passion that makes live performance so magical. The Symphony will be joined by the elegant and masterful talents of piano powerhouse Awadagin Pratt, a very intentional choice by Maestro Eckart Preu for this performance. Pratt brings to the piano the same energy and warmth that make up his colorful wardrobe and playful sense of humor. Learn more about this event from Music Director Eckart Preu's video on the Symphony's webpage. Commemorate the end of the season with the Symphony in a fiery, triumphant finish that is not to be missed!

This event will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 8 pm at the Long Beach Terrace Theater (300 E. Ocean Blvd.). Audiences can enjoy a relaxed, fun, yet elegant evening along the dancing fountains, fire pits and bar on the Plaza, and a 7pm Pre-Concert Talk led by Music Director Eckart Preu that will give further context into the evening. Sip & Enjoy in the concert hall. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Individual concert tickets start at just $32 at LongBeachSymphony.org/ 2023-2024-tchaikovsky-piano-concerto-no-1 or by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1. For more information, visit LongBeachSymphony.org