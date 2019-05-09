Photo Flash: First Look at Troubadour Theater Co's JULIUS WEEZER

Et Tu, Weezer? TROUBADOUR THEATER COMPANY opens its 25th Silver anniversary season (bringing Los Angeles audiences a quarter century of mayhem!), by taking a stab with their latest hilarious world premiere musical comedy event. JULIUS WEEZER, adapted, choreographed & directed by Matt Walker. JULIUS WEEZER will preview on Saturday, May 4 at 8pm; Sunday, May 5 at 4pm; Thursday, May 9 at 8pm; and will open on Friday, May 10 at 8pm and perform through Sunday May 19 at 4pm at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Have you ever wondered what really happened to Julius Caesar on the Ides of March? The Troubies have...and are warning you to "Beware the Ides of March in May!" The terrible tidings and twisted tale of corruption, betrayal, and the quest for absolute power -no, not Washington DC - it's Rome circa 44 B.C., with Shakespeare's story of Caesar mashed up with the funk-rock riffs of the resurgent and ubiquitous band, Weezer. This hard-driving, heart pounding, adrenaline rush of a show will feature the Troubies in all their classical glory - speaking the speech and strumming the power chords. Part circus, part improv comedy show, part rock concert - with a live band that complements and compels the Troubie cast as they wind their way through the dark and dangerous world of Julius Weezer! Enjoy the madness with the Troubies and you will be able to say: "I came,

I saw, I conquered...and I rocked out!

Age appropriate for eight and up, the show will feature special make-up effects that may disturb some younger guests - after all, Caesar was stabbed 33 times...but who's counting?

Ticket prices range from $50 - $65. Tickets available online at www.elportaltheatre.com or by calling the box office at (818) 508-4200 or (866) 811-4111.

Photo Credit: Ed Krieger





