Photo Flash: First Look at THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse presents The Thanksgiving Play, written by Larissa FastHorse (What Would Crazy Horse Do?, Landless) and directed by Michael John Garcés (Urban Rez, The Royale).

The cast features Noah Bean (The Whirligig, Marjorie Prime) as Jaxton, Alexandra Henrikson (Fish in the Dark, The Snow Geese) as Alicia, Tony Sandrew (Million Dollar Quartet, The Foreigner) as Caden and Samantha Sloyan (Ellis Island: The Dream of America, Munched) as Logan.

Previews for The Thanksgiving Play began Tuesday, October 22 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, October 31.

How does one celebrate Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month at the same time? In Larissa FastHorse's biting satire, this is the question facing three "woke" white thespians tasked with devising an elementary school pageant about the first Thanksgiving while avoiding any culturally appropriative missteps. A roast of the politics of entertainment and well-meaning political correctness alike, The Thanksgiving Play puts the American origin story itself in the comedy-crosshairs.

Playwrights Horizons, Inc., New York City, produced the world premiere of The Thanksgiving Play in 2018.

The Thanksgiving Play was commissioned and originally produced by Artists Repertory Theatre (Damaso Rodriguez, Artistic Director; Sarah Horton, Managing Director; Portland, Oregon).

