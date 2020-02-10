Photo Flash: First Look at REVENGE SONG: A VAMPIRE COWBOYS CREATION at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse presents its commissioned world premiere production of Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation, written by Qui Nguyen (Vietgone, She Kills Monsters) and directed by Robert Ross Parker (Mothers, Disgraced). The production features original songs by Shane Rettig with lyrics by Qui Nguyen.

A rousing, romping, music-filled look at the real life of Julie d'Aubigny, a queer 17th century French swordswoman and opera singer, Revenge Song is a heroine's journey toward self-discovery and acceptance. In this world premiere Geffen Playhouse commission, conversations about gender and sexuality blend together with the outrageous fun and superhero style of the Vampire Cowboys Theatre Company to create a genre unto itself-a hilarious, historical comedy with hip hop, rock and epic fight scenes.

The cast features Noshir Dalal (General Hospital, Good Trouble) as Serranes, Gaston and others, Beth Hawkes (Runaways, Liza on Demand) as Emily and others; Tom Myers (Six Rounds of Vengeance, Alice in Slasherland) as Louis, Gaulard and others; Margaret Odette (Instinct, Sleeping with Other People) as Julie; Amy Kim Waschke (Vietgone, Living Dead in Denmark) as Madame de Senneterre, Mother Superior and Marie; and Eugene Young (Poor Yella Rednecks, La Bohème) as Albert and others.

Previews for Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation began Tuesday, February 4 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, February 13.





