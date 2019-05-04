Photo Flash: First Look at OLD JEWS TELLING JOKES at the Colony Theatre

Philip Roger Roy and Playhouse Productions, Inc. have announced a limited engagement of the off Broadway hit Old Jews Telling Jokes at the Colony Theatre in Burbank. The visiting production is set to open on Thursday, April 25, at 8pm and the engagement will continue through Sunday, June 16.

Old Jews Telling Jokes, which has been called a "pickle-barrel full of giggles," showcases five actors in a revue-type production that pays tribute to and reinvents classic jokes of the past and present. It celebrates the rich tradition of Jewish humor and 'all the rabbis, complaining wives, fed-up husbands, patience-challenged physicians, gossiping ladies, and competitive men' populating it. The humor is suggestive and even raunchy as the 'Old Jews' make fun of themselves as well as followers of every other religion. Said producer Philip Roger Roy, "Think Catskills comedy with jokes, songs, stories, skits, and routines. The humor is reminiscent of the great Jewish comedians from Buddy Hackett and Alan King to Tom Lehrer, and more." Warning: adult (bawdy) humor. Not for audiences under 21.

Old Jews Telling Jokes has garnered rave reviews wherever it has played, including two years off Broadway and in Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Baltimore, Thousand Oaks, CA, Boca Raton, FL, The George Street Playhouse in New Jersey, The Bucks County Playhouse in PA, Trinity Rep in RI, and dozens of other venues across the USA.

The regular performance schedule is Thursday at 3pm and 8pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 3pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm and 7pm. Admission prices range from $45-$65 and tickets may be purchased online at www.playhouseinfo.com or by phone at (855) 448-7469. For group sales information, call (888) 264-1788.

The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cypress and Magnolia), in Burbank, 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Quinn





