Photo Flash: First Look at Crown City Theatre Company's THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA McBRIDE

Crown City Theatre Company (William A. Reilly and Gary Lamb, Artistic Directors) has announced a new production of The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez, directed and choreographed by Michael J. Marchak opening on Sunday, November 24, at 3pm. The engagement will run through February 9, 2020.

The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Shelley Francisco, Donzell Lewis, Michael Mullen, John Schroeder, and Neil Unger. Lighting design is by Zad Potter, sound design is by Joe Shea, and costume design is by Michael Mullen, who also serves as producer.

He's young, he's broke, his landlord's knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida dive bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business - and himself. A clever comedy wrapped in sequins, The Legend of Georgia McBride features show stopping drag numbers with music ranging from Kesha to Judy Garland.

The Legend of Georgia McBride premiered at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in January 2014 and the production was remounted off-Broadway in September 2015. The play has received productions in cities across the country including Philadelphia, Seattle, San Diego, Dallas, Honolulu, Minneapolis, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Santa Barbara, among others.

Michael J. Marchak (Director/Choreographer) works extensively as an actor on stage and in film and television. Recent TV credits include Grace and Frankie and CrptTV's Miss Annity. His stage acting credits at Crown City Theatre include its productions of Cabaret, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Nosferatu, and The Fantasticks, among others. He directed The Importance of Being Earnest for Crown City earlier this year. In addition to his work on The Legend of Georgia McBride he is currently choreographing Legally Blonde at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre. Other directing and choreography credits include You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and She Loves Me (Morgan-Wixson); Pacific Overtures, Dessa Rose, and Zanna Don't! (Chromolume Theatre); and The Story of My Life (Hollywood Fringe Festival).

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at www.crowncitytheatre.com or by phone at (818) 605-5685. The running schedule will be Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm through February 9, 2020. The Secret Rose Theatre is located at 11246 W. Magnolia Street in North Hollywood, 91601.





