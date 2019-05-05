Photo Flash: First Look at AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at The Morgan-Wixson

The Morgan-Wixson Mainstage presents its third show of 2019, And Then There Were None. Directed by Michael Thomas-Visgar and produced by Larry Gesling, this classic whodunnit runs May 4 through May 26.

Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they're unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.

They all claim their innocence but yet they are all suspects. Who is the killer? Who will survive? The tension escalates as the survivors realize that the assassin is not only among them but is preparing to strike again.

Considered to be Christie's masterpiece, And Then There Were None - originally published in 1939 - is also her most successful book and one of the best-selling novels of all time. In 1943, Christie wrote the stage version. Responding to the mood of the times during the height of World War II, she changed the ending, making it more positive and upbeat. The play was a smash hit in the West End in London and later on Broadway. Critics have praised the story's intricate plotting and innovative technique and many consider And Then There Were None to be one of the best mysteries ever written.

Director Michael Thomas-Visgar, who helmed the riotous farce Moon Over Buffalo last season, returns to the Morgan-Wixson to take on Christie's most famous work. "There are no horror plays that are as thrilling or exciting as this one. And even if you've seen any of the filmed versions, seeing our production will feel like experiencing it for the first time." Michael and the design team are creating a completely unique experience: the set is designed to make the audience feel like they are trapped inside the walls of the house. This will give the sense of anxiety that the characters are actually feeling. There are no full walls so the audience can see the characters offstage, getting a view of what they are doing and thinking behind the scenes.



Michael says, "Rarely are there plays that will set you on the edge of your seat. And the way we are doing it, there are so many thrills to be had watching this production. The build-up to the twists within the play will make the audience gasp."

Aric Martin plays William Henry Blore. He was last seen on the Morgan-Wixson stage in She Loves Me and behind the scenes as director of The 39 Steps. After appearing in so many MWT musicals, Aric jumped at the chance to do an Agatha Christie play. He really enjoys the show's setting in a single location and getting the chance to play in the sandbox with the other actors. "It's like a chess game: sensing everyone's energy and motives, figuring out how to outsmart each other. Performing in a thriller is so fun because it's exciting to play the high-stakes element that is essential to this genre. It's a joy to create mystery-we have been having a great time!"

The cast features (in alphabetical order): Michael Bernstein, Will Craig, Jack Eld, Natalie Eleftheriadis, Larry Gesling, Lauren Holiday, Ken Korpi, Aric Martin, Jack Stroud, and Jill Tenney.

To reserve tickets for opening night, or to schedule press interviews, request photos or press comps, or for any additional information, please contact Miriam Billington at mwtpublicity@gmail.com or by phone at 310.386.1295.

Photo Credit: JDCPHOTOGRAPHY





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You