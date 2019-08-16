Photo Flash: First Look At HANNAH AND THE DREAD GAZEBO, Opening Tomorrow

Creation myths and family histories meld in a wildly theatrical, startling new comedy that explores what it means to walk the edge between cultures.The Fountain Theatre, in association with East West Players and with generous support form the S. Mark Taper Foundation, presents the California premiere of Hannah and the Dread Gazebo by Jiehae Park. Los Angeles Drama Critic's Circle Award-winner Jennifer Chang (Vietgone) directs for an Aug. 17 opening at the Fountain Theatre in East Hollywood, near Koreatown, where performances continue through Sept. 22.



Set in NYC and Korea in the winter of 2011, just before the death of Kim Jong Il, Hannah and the Dread Gazebo takes Hannah's Korean American family on a surreal, funny and heartbreaking adventure back to their roots in South and North Korea and the forbidden Demilitarized Zone that divides them.



"The play is a funny-tragic look at what it means to be caught in between," says Park. "The characters are striving to reconcile the contradictions of their immigrant lives: North/South, past/future, coming/going."



Thirty-something Hannah, played by Monica Hong (Ivanov at the Mint Theater in NYC,Please Stand By at Actor's Playpen in LA), is two weeks away from becoming a board-certified neurologist when she receives a FedEx box from her grandmother with two things inside: a 100% bona-fide-heart's-desire-level wish - and a suicide note. Hannah's father (Hahn Cho, recently seen on TV in For the People, Magnum P.I., Swedish Dicks) and mother (Janet Song - Vendetta Chrome and Urinetown, the Musical at Coeurage Theatre,100 Aprils at Rogue Machine) have already moved back to South Korea to be near Grandma at the Sunrise Dewdrop Apartment City for Senior Living, which sits right on the edge of the DMZ. Meanwhile, Hannah's slacker brother, Dang (Gavin Lee, whose credits include Blood, written and directed by Robert Allan Ackerman, and a recurring role on Fox'sThe Orville) bonds over music with a student activist played by Wonjung Kim (Korea Musical Award for Best Actress, Ovation nominee for The Last Empress in L.A). In this strange and wonderful play that is a mix of unexpected whimsy, delightful comedy, profound despair and more than a little bit of magic, actress Jully Lee (Ladies at Boston Court, tokyofish story at South Coast Rep) appears in many forms.



Helping make that magic happen is the Magic Castle's Dominik Krzanowski, who will create original illusions for the production.



Hannah and the Dread Gazebo premiered at the 2017 Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, where the Mail Tribune called it "blisteringly original, acerbically funny, powerfully dramatic and deeply thought-provoking... If you're keen to have your mind expanded by an evening of theater that is not going to be comparable to anything you'll see anytime soon,Hannah and the Dread Gazebo is a good place to start." Last week, the American Theatre Critics Association announced that Hannah has been selected as one of three finalists for its prestigious Francesca Primus Prize, sponsored by ATCA and the Francesca Ronnie Primus Foundation.



"I saw the world premiere in Ashland and was completely charmed by the play," says Fountain Theatre co-artistic director Stephen Sachs. "I was enchanted by its whimsical, dreamlike surprises, and truly moved by its poignant revelation of a grandmother, mother and daughter relationship. Once the lights came up and the performance was over, I knew I wanted to present it at the Fountain."



Sachs continues, "The Fountain is committed to diversity and inclusion, which makes this first-time partnership with East West Players very meaningful. It's an invigorating sharing of resources, artists and audiences benefiting both companies and the communities we serve."



"We are honored to partner with the Fountain on this production," agrees East West Players artistic director Snehal Desai. "EWP first did a reading of the play in 2013, also directed by Jennifer Chang. The Fountain is a theater whose work and mission I have always admired; this seemed like the perfect project for our two companies to collaborate on, with its mix of humor, theatricality and timeliness."



The creative team for Hannah and the Dread Gazebo also includes scenic and video designer Yee Eun Nam, lighting designer Rebecca Bonebrake, sound designer/composerHoward Ho, costume designer Ruoxuan Li and props designer Michael Allen Angel. The production stage manager is Bryan P. Clements.



For reservations and information, call (323) 663-1525 or go to www.FountainTheatre.com.





