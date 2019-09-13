Photo Flash: First Look At Ethan Coen's A PLAY IS A POEM At Mark Taper Forum

Performances have begun for the world premiere of Ethan Coen's "A Play Is a Poem" at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum. Directed by Neil Pepe and presented in association with Atlantic Theater Company, "A Play Is a Poem" is currently in previews with the opening set for September 21 at 8 p.m. Performances will continue through October 13.

The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Ro Boddie, Max Casella, Micaela Diamond, Peter Jacobson, Jason Kravits, Nellie McKay, Saul Rubinek, Miriam Silverman, Joey Slotnick, Sam Vartholomeos and CJ Wilson.

The creative team features scenic design by Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Leon Rothenberg with original music by Nellie McKay, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and fight direction by Steve Rankin. The production stage manager is David S. Franklin.

"A Play Is a Poem" is a new collection of five one acts by Ethan Coen set in the hillbilly hollows of Appalachia, the executive suites of Hollywood, a New York tenement apartment, the smoke-filled office of a Los Angeles private eye and a magnolia-scented gazebo in Natchez, Mississippi. Each place holds a different story - together they offer an eccentric look at life across America that only Ethan Coen could deliver.





