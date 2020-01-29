Photo Flash: Ensemble Theatre Company Presents Jane Austen's EMMA

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY (ETC) presents the third show of its 2019-20 Season, with a musical adaptation of the gloriously romantic comedy, JANE AUSTEN'S EMMA, book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon (Daddy Long Legs, Jane Eyre), adapted from the novel by Jane Austen, musical direction by Brent Schindele, choreography by Jean Michelle Sayeg and directed by Andrew Barnicle. Jane Austen's Emma begins previews on Thursday, February 6, opens on Saturday, February 8 at 8:00pm, and runs through Sunday, February 23, 2020 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

A charming and clever musical adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel, from the Tony Award-nominated composer of Daddy Long Legs and Jane Eyre. A beautiful, witty, and determined young woman plays matchmaker in disastrous ways, leading to a whirlwind of complications and, eventually, her own self-discovery. Living with her hypochondriac father, Emma is the busybody who manages the town's social calendar and currently wants to get her friend Harriet wed.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You