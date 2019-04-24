Photo Flash: CoLaboratory at Son of Semele Presents The World Premiere of SAND MOON

CoLaboratory at Son of Semele has announced the world premiere of Sand Moon, a new drama written and directed by Liz Lanier. Opening is set for Friday, April 19, at 8pm, at Son of Semele Theater in Los Angeles. The engagement will run through April 28 only.

The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) James Ferrero, Taylor Hawthorne, Shayna Jackson, John K. Linton, Mehrnaz Mohammadi, Barb Rossmeisl, and Miriam Salamah.

The scenic and media design is by Scot Carlisle, lighting design is by Katrina Villareal, costume design is by Liz Lanier, and sound design is by James Ferrero. Intimacy/fight direction is by Carly Weckstein, Briana McLean serves as creative collaborator, and Robert Angell is stage manager. Sand Moon is an Equity Approved Showcase production.

What does it mean to love someone? What do we do when that person becomes unrecognizable? When a brother and sister start bringing their girlfriends on family vacations, a house built on secrets begins to shift. The push and pull of the ones we love gives us one of two options: resist or relent?

Liz Lanier is an actor/writer/director from Nashville, TN. She studied at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in NYC and performs regularly with Trashcan Shakespeare and plays Hera on the Lesser Gods Podcast. Previous directing and writing credits include Narcissus & Echo (Hollywood Fringe 2017) and Wolf (SOS Company Creation Festival 2018). Last summer she was awarded Female Director of Distinction by Girl Trip LLC for Wounded, written by Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm (Hollywood Fringe 2018). The production was selected by Soho Playhouse in NYC to make its off-Broadway debut as part of its Fringe Encore Series.

CoLaboratory is a collective of artists that has been producing original work since 2017. The first show was Narcissus & Echo, a dark musical comedy adapted from the classic myth. Premiering at the Hollywood Fringe to sold out audiences and rave reviews, it was later nominated for both Fringe First World Premiere and Musicals & Operas. The next show, Wolf, premiered at the Son of Semele Company Creation Fest in 2018. Set on a college campus, the play explored intersectional feminism and desirability politics. Sand Moon is the next step in CoLab's creative journey as the company continues producing original work that asks difficult questions without the guarantee of easy answers.

The running schedule is Wednesday - Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 5pm and 8pm. General admission seating is $20 and tickets may be purchased online at https://www.artful.ly/son-of-semele-ensemble or by calling (213) 351-3507. Son of Semele Theater is located at 3301 Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles, 90004.

Photo Credit: Jenn Spain



Taylor Hawthorne, Mehrnaz Mohammadi

James Ferrero, Shayna Jackson.

John K. Linton, Barb Rossmeisl, James Ferrero, Shayna Jackson, Mehrnaz Mohammadi, Taylor Hawthorne.

Miriam Salamah, James Ferrero.

John K. Linton, Barb Rossmeisl.

Shayna Jackson, Mehrnaz Mohammadi.





