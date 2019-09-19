Photo Flash: Bill Irwin's ON BECKETT Opens At Center Theatre Group

"On Beckett" opened at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre on Wednesday, September 18 at 8 p.m. Conceived and performed by Bill Irwin. See photos from opening night below!

The creative team features scenic design by Charlie Corcoran, costume consultant Martha Hally, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb and sound design by M. Florian Staab. The production stage manager is Lora K. Powell.

The role of the Boy is performed in rotating repertory by Carl Barber and Benjamin Taylor.

Bill Irwin is haunted by the work of Samuel Beckett - language he learned over years as a performer and now finds himself considering and reconsidering. In this intimate 90-minute engaging, funny and illuminating evening, Irwin explores his own personal "actor's relationship" to the Nobel Prize-winning Irish writer, mining the physical and verbal talents acquired from his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work - including "Waiting for Godot" and "Texts for Nothing" - offers the opportunity to experience Beckett's language through the lens of a uniquely skilled performer.





