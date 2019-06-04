Photo Flash: AVENUE Q At The Lonny Chapman Theatre

The Group Rep's production of AVENUE Q played to sold out houses opening weekend at the Lonny Chapman Theatre. The Tony Award-winning musical, with music and Lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, Book by Jeff Whitty, based on an original concept by Lopez and Marx, Orchestrations by Stephen Oremus, directed by Patrick Burke, produced by Drina Durazo and Kevin Hoffman, Jr., Music Direction by Paul Cady, and Choreography by Michele Bernath has quickly become a Critics Pick.

The show will run through July 7 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, at the edge of the NoHo Theatre and Arts District.

This fresh and unusual Tony-award winning musical is a coming-of-age parable, addressing and satirizing the anxieties associated with entering adulthood. Its characters lament that as children, they were assured by their parents, and by Sesame Street, that they were "extraordinary" and "could do anything"; but as adults, they have discovered, to their surprise, that in the real world their options are limited, and they are actually ordinary like everyone else. This quirky musical ranks 24th on the list of the longest running shows in Broadway history. Avenue Q is notable for the use of puppets, animated by unconcealed puppeteers.

The cast features the talents of Ashkhan Aref, Courtney Bruce, Joey Flint, Hartley Powers, Kristina Reyes, Harley Walker and Troy Whitaker.

The design and production team includes Puppet Creations by Patrick Burke inspired by the Puppet Designs of Rick Lyon, Chris Winfield (Set Design), Patrick Dennison (Lighting Design), Stephanie Colet (Costume Design), Steve Shaw (Sound Design), Patrick Skelton (Assistant Director), J. Christopher Sloan (Properties), Kenny Harder (Stage Manager), John Ledley (Light Board Operator), Doug Engalla (Photography & Videography), Lisa McGee-Mann (Lead Puppet Wrangler), Dorathy Haverty (Puppet Wrangler), Kaylena Mann (Puppet Wrangler), and Doug Haverty (Graphic Design).

About Show Times and Tickets: Now through July 7. Fridays and Saturdays 8:00 pm, Sundays 2:00 pm. Talk-backs after matinees June 9 and June 23. Running time: 2 hours (one 15 minute intermission not included in running time). Adult themes, language and full puppet nudity. General Admission: $30. Students/Seniors with ID: $25. Groups 10+: $20. For tickets and information: www.thegrouprep.com or (818) 763-5990. Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood 91601.

Photo Credit: Doug Engalla





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You