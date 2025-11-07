Paul Eiding and Juls Hoover to Star in HEISENBERG by Simon Stephens at Brave Space Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paul Eiding and Juls Hoover will star in Brave Space Productions' HEISENBERG, written by Simon Stephens and directed by Cameron Watson. HEISENBERG will preview on Thursday, November 20 & Friday, November 21 at 8pm; will open on Saturday, November 22 at 8pm, and run through Sunday, December 21, 2025 at The Skylight Theatre.

HEISENBERG is a love story of two people Alex (Paul Eiding) and Georgie (Juls Hoover) who have relinquished the possibility of ever truly being known. Through observing and sharing space and time, they alter each other's trajectories and evolve away from the safety of stasis.

Comments playwright Simon Stephens. "I tried to tell a story that dramatized the way that paradox played out in humanity. I have always been, and remain, astonished by the remarkable, sad, frightening, beautiful things human beings can do to each other. More than in many plays that I have written, Georgie and Alex are characters who surprise me. I wrote them often not knowing what they were going to say next. That spirit still defines them."