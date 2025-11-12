Pasadena Dance Theatre To Present THE NUTCRACKER In A New Interpretation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pasadena Dance Theatre will present a new interpretation of THE NUTCRACKER on December 20 and 21, 2025, returning the holiday tradition to the historic San Gabriel Mission Playhouse for four performances only.

Under the artistic direction of Ashleigh Doede, with choreography by Jessamyn Vedro, the production blends classical elements with updated storytelling and design. Tickets are available now at PasadenaDanceTheatre.org.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s score, Vedro’s staging follows Clara through a dreamscape shaped by adventurous imagination, incorporating dances inspired by China, France, Ukraine, Egypt, Scotland, and Spain. The production reframes Clara’s journey as a story of independence, confidence, and self-discovery. Doede noted that the staging emphasizes Clara’s strength during the battle with the Rat King and her evolution into a heroine whose choices drive the narrative.

This year’s presentation features updated costumes, reimagined scenes, and new variations on familiar roles. The cast includes more than 50 dancers, with professional guest artists, advanced Conservatory students, and youth performers. Elise Holmes will appear as the Sugar Plum Fairy, with Lester Gonzalez as the Cavalier, joined by returning alumni and Conservatory dancers.

Performances will take place December 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and December 21 at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Dr. Tickets start at $28. Pasadena Dance Theatre will also present Clara’s Dream: A Gala for Pasadena Dance Theatre on December 19 at 6 p.m.

A community performance for schools, homeschool groups, caregivers with young children, and audiences experiencing financial insecurity will be offered on December 19 at 10 a.m. Group ticketing information is available by phone or email.

Artistic and Conservatory Director Ashleigh Doede, a longtime PDT alumna and faculty member, leads the company following a performance career that includes roles with Pasadena Dance Theatre, Nevada Ballet Theatre, and Milwaukee Ballet II, as well as choreography and teaching in regional programs.