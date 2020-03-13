Palo Alto Players Gala Fundraiser Rescheduled to May 31st

Palo Alto Players have announced that their gala fundraiser has been rescheduled.

They have released the following statement:

At Palo Alto Players we put community first. Over the past several weeks we have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation in our county. With new guidance from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and the City of Palo Alto, and after careful consideration with our board of directors, we have decided to reschedule our gala fundraiser to Sunday, May 31. We believe that rescheduling the event is in the best interest of the health of the community-at-large and will keep the event accessible to our entire group of supporters.

Tickets and tables are on sale now for May 31. I hope you will consider joining us for what promises to be a fun "play date" with your fellow theatre lovers. If you are unable to attend please consider a tax-deductible donation to Palo Alto Players. And we would still welcome your event sponsorships and auction item donations.

At this time, all performances of MATILDA beginning April 24 at the Lucie Stern Theater will proceed as scheduled. We recognize these are uncertain times, and therefore, we will be waiving exchange fees for any tickets purchased for the run of MATILDA.

We will also continue to monitor the situation closely and follow the recommendations of our city, county, and state as they develop.

On behalf of all of us at Palo Alto Players, I wish you continued health and happiness!





