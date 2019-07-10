Pacific Symphony Joins Mission San Juan Capistrano's MUSIC UNDER THE STARS

For the first time ever, Mission San Juan Capistrano has partnered with Pacific Symphony to co-present Symphony at the Mission as a part of their 2019 "Music Under the Stars" summer concert series. Headlining the program with classics ranging from the operatic work of Borodin's "Prince Igor" to the light-hearted Broadway hits of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel," award-winning soprano Lisa Vroman and Maestro Albert-George Schram join Pacific Symphony for a night of musical delight at the heart of one of California's greatest historic landmarks.

Symphony at the Mission takes place on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Mission San Juan Capistrano (26801 Ortega Hwy.) with gates opening at 6:30 p.m., and the performance beginning at 7:15 p.m. as the sun begins to set. Picnics are encouraged, and outside food and beverages are allowed. For more information, please visit the website at PacificSymphony.org, or call the Box Office at (714) 755-5799.

The "Music Under the Stars"­­­­­ summer concert series is a fundraising concert series in support of preservation and sustainability of Mission San Juan Capistrano, historic California landmark #200 and museum. Music Under the Stars typically features a top-notch tribute band lineup, celebrating a variety of timeless and nostalgic classics in popular music at the beautiful and historic setting of the Mission. Concerts are held on weekend evenings throughout the summer.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You