Pacific Jazz Orchestra To Open Season With FLY ME TO THE MOON: A TRIBUTE TO QUINCY JONES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pacific Jazz Orchestra (PJO), led by GRAMMY-nominated composer/arranger/conductor Chris Walden, will open its 2025–2026 season with Fly Me to the Moon: A Tribute to Quincy Jones.

The one-night-only event will take place Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 8:00pm at The Soraya in Northridge. Guest vocalists José James and Lisa Fischer will join the ensemble for an evening celebrating the early career and groundbreaking artistry of Quincy Jones.

The program highlights Jones’ work from the 1950s and 60s, including big band selections from The Quintessence (1962), vocal arrangements for Frank Sinatra and Sarah Vaughan, and film scores such as The Pawnbroker (1964) and In the Heat of the Night (1967). PJO’s 17-piece band will bring Jones’ inventive orchestrations to life while honoring his lasting influence on American music.

“Pacific Jazz Orchestra is elated to celebrate Quincy Jones' enduring legacy and groundbreaking contributions to American music, offering audiences a comprehensive look at the early works that shaped his illustrious career,” says Walden, who notes that Jones served on PJO's Advisory Board until his passing last November.

José James joins the program alongside Grammy Award winner Lisa Fischer, featured in the Oscar-winning documentary Twenty Feet from Stardom. Fischer, who toured with The Rolling Stones and sang with Luther Vandross, Sting, and Tina Turner, now takes center stage with her celebrated solo work.

Fly Me to the Moon: A Tribute to Quincy Jones takes place at The Soraya, California State University Northridge (18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330). Tickets range from $54–$129 and are available at thesoraya.org or by phone at (818) 677-3000.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP