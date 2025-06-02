PUMP UP THE VOLUME Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Knot Free Productions will present the Los Angeles premiere of Pump Up the Volume, A New Rock Musical at the Hudson Backstage Theatre in the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival. With book and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon and music by Jeff Thomson, this staged concert production will be directed by Dave Solomon with musical direction by Anthony Zediker.

Performances run June 6-15.

Based on Allan Moyle’s 1990 film, Pump Up the Volume channels the rebellious energy of underground radio into a heart-pounding theatrical experience. Pump Up the Volume follows the story of Mark, a teen outcast who rocks a small town after launching an underground pirate radio station, broadcasting nightly as a no-holds-barred shock jock. When tragedy strikes and the powers-that-be make him their scapegoat, this unlikely hero must cut through the static and find his true voice. Running time is 150 minutes, including one intermission.

Anthony Norman (Broadway’s The Prom, LA’s Reefer Madness–LADCC Award nomination) will star in the role made famous by Christian Slater. The cast also features Robert Mammana (Les Misérables), Emily Ann Pember, Michele Ragusa (Young Frankenstein, Urinetown, Ragtime, Titanic, Flying Over Sunset), Darcy Rose Byrnes (LA’s Reefer Madness–LADCC Award nomination), Jasiana Caraballo (Cindy & The Disco Ball), Aaron Gibbs (Damn Yankees), Amanda Angeles (Into the Woods), Bryan Munar (Hadestown National Tour), Will Riddle (MTW’s The Buddy Holly Story), Luz Rodriguez (Little Shop of Horrors), Madison Miyuki Sprague (Desperate Measures), and Tarrick Marcel Walker (BroadwayWorld’s Next On Stage Top 10).

Lighting design is by Matt Richter, costume design is by Ann Closs-Farley, sound design is by Veronika Vorel, and prop design is by Jenine MacDonald. The production stage manager is Nico Parducho. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.

