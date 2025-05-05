PUMP UP THE VOLUME Begins At The Hudson Theatre In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway's Anthony Norman will lead the Los Angeles premiere of the new Rock Musical, PUMP UP THE VOLUME, in a staged concert production at Hudson Backstage Theatre. The new musical based on the 1990 coming-of-age film features book and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon with music by Jeff Thomson.

Starring Anthony Norman (Reefer Madness, LA Drama Critics nomination) — in the role made famous by Christian Slater — this staged concert production channels the rebellious energy of underground radio into a heart-pounding theatrical experience. This Special Presentation at June's Hollywood Fringe Festival is L.A.'s first glimpse of the raw, defiant and deeply human spirit of PUMP UP THE VOLUME, written by award-winning musical theatre writers Thomson & Desmon — the breakout show London's Guardian calls “a rousing musical attuned to our new age of disillusionment.”

Directed by Dave Solomon and featuring a cast of the hottest NYC and LA performers and musicians, this new musical with a killer rock score plays seven performances only at the Hudson Backstage Theatre.

The story follows teen outcast, Mark, who rocks a small town by launching an underground pirate radio station, broadcasting nightly as a no-hold-barred shock jock. When tragedy strikes and the powers-that-be make him their scapegoat, this unlikely hero must cut through the static and find his true voice.

Joining Norman is six-time Broadway veteran, Michele Ragusa (Young Frankenstein, Flying Over Sunset), Darcy Rose Byrnes (Reefer Madness, LA Drama Critics Nomination), Jasiana Caraballo (Cindy & The Disco Ball), Aaron Gibbs (Damn Yankees), Amanda Angeles (Into the Woods), Bryan Munar (Hadestown – National Tour), Will Riddle (The Buddy Holly Story),

Luz Rodriguez (Little Shop of Horrors), Madison Miyuki Sprague (Desperate Measures) and Tarrick Marcel Walker (BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Top 10).

The staged concert production runs from June 6th–June 15th at the Hudson Backstage Theatre at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd in Hollywood. Produced by Knot Free Productions with music direction by Anthony Zediker, costume design by Ann Closs-Farley, lighting design by Matt Richter, prop design by Jenine MacDonald, sound design by Veronika Vorel and casting by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA of Michael Donovan Casting. Nico Parducho serves as production stage manager.

