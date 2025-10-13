PREDATOR: BADLANDS Comes to The El Capitan Theatre With a Double Feature

Tickets are on sale now for 20th Century Studios’ “Predator: Badlands” at the El Capitan Theatre! Guests can take pictures at our photo op!



Our Double Feature is Wednesday, November 5 at 4:00pm where Predator enthusiasts can see Prey & Predator Badlands on the big screen! Tickets are $40 and include all-you-can-eat popcorn and all-you-can-drink fountain drinks.



There are three special early access screenings on Thursday, November 6 at 4:00pm in 2D and 7:00pm and 9:55pm in 3D.



Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last.



Daily showtimes for 20th Century Studios’ “Predator: Badlands” November 7 – 16 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, and 4:00pm in 2D, and 7:00pm, and 9:55pm in 3D. The 9:55pm shows are only available Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children and seniors. A special Thriller 2 Pack is available for $30 and includes two tickets.



A Sensory Inclusive Screening in 3D is available Wednesday, November 12 at 7:00pm. An Open Caption screening in 2D is available Saturday, November 15 at 4:00pm. A Spanish Dubbed screening in 2D is available Sunday November 16 at 4:00pm.