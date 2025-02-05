POTUS Opens at Santa Paula Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Santa Paula Theater Center has announced their first Main Stage show of Season 2025, POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE by Selina Fillinger. POTUS runs from February 7 - March 9, 2025 with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 PM and Sunday Matinees at 2:30 PM.

One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. POTUS was nominated for the 2022 Drama League Award Outstanding Production of a Play and Distinguished Performance Award, along with the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance of an Actress in a Featured Role and Best Scenic Design of a Play.

POTUS is a true farce: laugh-out-loud, fast-paced, lots of slamming doors, and mistaken identities. And yes it is highly political, but it is not partisan. Republicans think it’s about Bill Clinton, Democrats think it’s about Donald Trump—and everyone is laughing together. Of course, the play isn’t about either of them, it’s about how women are regularly tasked to clean up messes made by powerful men. POTUS considers a sharp and timely message by playing an interesting trick on the audience, asking us to interrogate ourselves as we watch how absurd these somersaults all look. How far are we willing to go to justify or excuse the behavior of those who abuse their power?

POTUS is recommended for mature audiences due to adult themes, colorful language, and mature situations. The New York Times coined it ““Gleefully filthy.”

From painting workshops to concerts to classes to magic shows to great plays – there’s always something happening at the Santa Paula Theater Center! For more information visit our website at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org. Season tickets also available to purchase! Coming up next on the Main Stage THE COTTAGE by Sandy Rustin, April 11 - May 11, 2025. A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE by Tennessee Willams, June 20 - July 20, 2025. AMERICAN SON, August 29. - September 28, 2025 and THE FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE TOWNSWOMAN’S DRAMATIC SOCIETY’S PRODUCTION OF A CHRISTMAS CAROL by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin, Jr, November 14 - December 21, 2025.The wearing of masks while inside the Santa Paula Theater Center is optional, though highly encouraged for the safety of our patrons, actors, and staff.

