PODCAST: THE SHOW Brings Unhinged Improvised Comedy to Jaxx Theatre as Part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get ready for a night of laughter, spontaneity, and #influencers as "Podcast: The Show" comes to the Jaxx Theatre as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival. This one-of-a-kind, improvised live show is a hilarious take on the world of influencer podcasts.

"Podcast: The Show" is a live comedy show that draws inspiration from the hosts' obsession with influencer podcasts. Join Caroline Cotter (Conan, Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater), Crosby Fitzgerald (AppleTV Palm Royale), and their reluctant DJ, Corin Liall Douieb (aka The Last Skeptik, BAFTA nominated rapper with over 20 Million streams) as they navigate the quirky world of influencer podcasting. Caroline and Crosby play two air-headed hosts who love nothing more than to amass followers through whatever means necessary. With each performance, the trio dives deep into what it means to host a wellness podcast, bringing their unique humor and creativity to the stage.

Audiences have raved about "Podcast: The Show," calling it "a hilarious take on the quirks of influencer culture and podcasts." Don't miss your chance to see this unique show live and experience the humor and creativity that has captivated so many.

In the past, "Podcast: The Show" has featured notable guests such as Pat Regan (Hacks, Seek Treatment) and Jared Goldstein (Modern Family). The upcoming performances will include appearances by Timothy Simons (Veep), Joanna Katcher, Ever Maynard, and more, ensuring that no two shows are ever the same.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through the Hollywood Fringe website at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10998?tab=tickets

There is a preview performance on Sunday June 9th at 12PM. The performance dates are: Monday June 17th at 10PM, Saturday June 29th at 3PM, and Sunday June 30th at 7PM.

"Podcast: The Show" is a hilarious, improvised live performance at Jaxx Theatre that explores the quirks of influencer podcast culture through the comedic talents of Caroline Cotter, Crosby Fitzgerald, and Corin Liall Douieb, and special guests.

