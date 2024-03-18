PATTI LUPONE: A LIFE IN NOTES is Coming to LA Opera in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On April 20, LA Opera will present Broadway legend Patti LuPone in her first solo show with the company, performing her personal musical memoir entitled A Life in Notes.

Music has the power to crystallize a moment in time and evoke eras. In her new concert, the three-time Tony Award winner performs an array of songs that do just that—songs that are touchstones and reflections on her life growing up in America—from a young girl during the burgeoning rock and roll scene of the fifties, to coming of age in the politically and socially turbulent sixties, to eventually achieving success with both career and family.

Conceived and directed by Scott Wittman and written by Jeffrey Richman, Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes features LuPone's longtime music director Joseph Thalken and string soloist Brad Phillips.

LuPone made her LA Opera debut in 2007 as Leocadia Begbick in Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny and returned in 2015 as Samira in The Ghosts of Versailles. The recordings of both productions earned Grammy Awards for Best Opera Recording.

Performance and Ticket Info

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes will be presented at 7:30pm on Saturday, April 20, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012).

Tickets begin at $29 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). For disability access, call 213.972.0777 or email LAOpera@LAOpera.org.

More information about the production is available at LAOpera.org/Patti.

About Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s award-winning production of Company, Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of Evita. Her New York stage credits include War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Shows for Days, The Seven Deadly Sins (New York City Ballet), Company (New York Philharmonic), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC Award nominations), Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), Noises Off, The Old Neighborhood, Master Class, Anything Goes (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), Oliver!, Accidental Death of An Anarchist, The Water Engine and The Robber Bridegroom (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). Her appearances in London include Company (Olivier Award, WhatsOn Stage Award), Master Class, Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination), Les Miserables and The Cradle Will Rock (Olivier Award for her performances in both productions). Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles and Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (LA Opera), To Hell and Back (San Francisco Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra), Regina (Kennedy Center). Film credits include Beau is Afraid, The School for Good and Evil (Netflix), Last Christmas, Cliffs of Freedom, The Comedian, Parker, Union Square, Driving Miss Daisy, Witness. She has appeared in television/streaming in Marvel’s upcoming Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries as well as in Hollywood, Pose, Mom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Penny Dreadful (Critics Choice Award nomination), Girls, American Horror Story, 30 Rock, Glee, Frasier (Emmy nomination), four seasons as Libby Thatcher on ABC's Life Goes On. She is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman’s The Acting Company and the author of the New York Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

Photo credit: Rahav Zegev