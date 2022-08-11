Ozomatli to Headline Free Labor Day Weekend Concert Presented by The Music Center

Grammy and Latin GRAMMY winning band Ozomatli will headline The Music Center's first annual free concert, as part of the Live at The Music Center series, on Saturday, September 3, at 8:00 p.m., on Jerry Moss Plaza. The concert, which will take place over Labor Day weekend, is made possible by a major gift from Tina and Jerry Moss & the Moss Foundation, which calls, in part, for The Music Center to develop an annual celebration of music on Jerry Moss Plaza each summer.

The special evening will begin with a 40-minute A/V set by renowned Stones Throw label head L.A.-based Peanut Butter Wolf. Getting his initial start spinning and playing Hip-Hop beats, Peanut Butter Wolf developed the careers of Madlib, J Dilla, Quasimoto, Madvillain, Dam-Funk, Mayer Hawthorne, KNX, Mild High Club, MNDSGN and Anderson Paak.



"We are thrilled to have Ozomatli perform a free concert on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center for all Angelenos to enjoy-what a fantastic way to kick off Live at the Music Center with one of L.A.'s homegrown bands!" said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. "We have been able to provide this free event thanks to a major gift from Tina and Jerry Moss & the Moss Foundation. Their deep love and appreciation for music will reverberate in the many free and low-cost events we produce year-round. So, mark your calendars for September 3 and get ready to rock the night away under the stars!"



Ozomatli's music is as multifaceted as its members and influences. Meeting as young political activists and musicians, the original band formed in Los Angeles in 1995 to play a notorious urban-Latino-and-beyond collision of Hip Hop and Salsa, Dancehall and Cumbia, Samba and Funk, Merengue and Comparsa, East L.A. R&B and New Orleans second line, Jamaican ragga and Indian raga-all while following a key mantra: Ozomatli will take you around the world by taking you around Los Angeles. Their music has been recognized and celebrated widely with three Grammy® Awards (for Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album and Best Alternative Music Album, among others), and the City of Los Angeles has declared April 23 as "Ozomatli Day" in recognition of the band's sizable contribution for more than 25 years to the city's cultural life. The band, which is comprised of six members (Wil-Dog Abers, Ulises Bella, Raul Pacheco, Justin Poree, Asdru Sierra, and Jiro Yamaguchi), recently released a new album called Marching On on Blue Élan Records.

"Ozomatli is an award-winning group which formed right here in Los Angeles so their upcoming concert over Labor Day weekend will be like performing in their own backyard," said TMC Arts Executive Vice President Josephine Ramirez. "Ozomatli's ability to influence and create change through their music perfectly aligns with The Music Center's vision to provide arts experiences that build healthier, more compassionate and more equitable places to live. Join us on September 3 for an energizing performance-it is the perfect way to celebrate the last days of summer and our L.A. community's strength."



In October 2020, Jerry and Tina Moss provided The Music Center with $25 million, the largest single contribution for programming in the organization's history. The monies are designed to support The Music Center's work to increase the breadth and depth of its public presentations with a particular focus on quality, affordable arts programming that is relevant to and reflective of Los Angeles' diverse communities. This free summer concert-part of the Live at The Music Center series-is open to all and will be held annually outdoors on Jerry Moss Plaza.



The Music Center continues to embrace important safety practices to protect guests, artists and staff. Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings while on its campus and at Jerry Moss Plaza. No proof of vaccination or testing is required for Live at The Music Center. Beverages will be available for sale on-site. No outside food, beverages, alcohol or seats allowed. Self-parking will be available in The Music Center Main Garage (accessible via the Grand Avenue entrance) and the Walt Disney Concert Hall Garage. Valet parking is not available.



In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health directives, The Music Center worked behind-the-scenes during the pandemic to prepare for the return of live performances in its venues, both indoors and outdoors, by implementing new measures and procedures. The Music Center became the first performing arts organization in the nation to earn the UL Verified Healthy Buildings Mark for Indoor Air and Water Quality. The Music Center underwent an extensive assessment process to earn the verification, demonstrating that each of its four venues, Grand Park's administrative office and The Music Center Annex, has excellent quality for indoor air and water. Additionally, The Music Center enhanced all cleaning procedures, installed hand sanitizer dispensers in all public spaces and created a contact-free experience in its public restrooms as well as instituted electronic ticketing and a digital program book, among other measures.



Live at The Music Center is generously supported by Tina and Jerry Moss/Moss Foundation.



*Programs, artists and safety protocols subject to change. Photos available here.



Situated on the ancestral and sacred land of the Tongva and many other indigenous groups who call these grounds home, The Music Center acknowledges and honors with gratitude the land itself and the First People who have been its steward throughout the generations.



About The Music Center



The Music Center convenes artists, communities and ideas with the goal of deepening the cultural lives of every resident in Los Angeles County. The $70 million non-profit performing arts organization has two divisions: TMC Arts and TMC Ops. TMC Arts, The Music Center's programming engine, provides year-round programming inside The Music Center's four theatres, on Jerry Moss Plaza, outside at Grand Park-a 12-acre adjacent green space-in schools and other locations all over Los Angeles County and on a digital platform called The Music Center Offstage. TMC Arts presents world-class dance with Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center, free and low-cost public concerts and events, as well as live and digital K-12 arts education programs, workshops, performances, interactive experiences and special events. TMC Ops manages the theatres, the Plaza and Grand Park, which comprise $2 billion in county assets, on behalf of the County of Los Angeles. The Music Center is also home to four renowned resident companies-Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles Master Chorale, LA Opera and LA Phil. For more information, visit musiccenter.org. Follow The Music Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MusicCenterLA.

