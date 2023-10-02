Only Two Weekends Left To Catch Morgan-Wixson Theatre's New Works Festival

There are two weekends left to experience the Morgan-Wixson Theatre's exciting and standing-ovation receiving New Works Festival in Santa Monica!

From the retail-is-hell world that is hilariously, yet barely survived by GenZs and Millennials, the devoted relationship of LGBTQ people to their pets and a quest that shows how stories for women only get more interesting after 40, to a journey into the seemingly perfect life and possibly crumbling psyche of a Japanese American ‘model minority' woman, a mall meet up that unpacks racial stereotyping, and an imaginative yet all-too-real night of Seder and Neverland experienced by a closeted young Jewish woman - the festival offers engaging and unforgettable stories for wide ranging audiences to experience. New voices, locally beloved scribes and experienced, respected playwrights all have their work represented in the festival, which is unique not only as a westside offering, but also for its mission to amplify marginalized voices and increase representation on the stage. Seven plays were selected out of more than 400 applicants. Tickets are still available for the next two weekends of the workshop performances.

SEAMLESS by Dorinne Kondo. A Japanese American ‘model minority' woman experiences a poignant, fantastical journey as her seemingly seamlessly perfect life begins to unravel in the face of a lifetime of avoiding the history of her parents' internment. SEAMLESS runs Saturday, October 7 at 4 pm and Saturday October 14 at 8 pm (followed by a talkback)

NO LOITERING by Amy Dellagiarino: At a sweater-filled, retail-is-hell workplace, overwhelmed millennials hilariously attempt sweet revenge for their broken dreams, neverending college debt, and whatever it was that happened in The Crucible. SWIPED by Samara Siskind: In the course of a mall ‘meet-cute' (or is it) two 20-somethings confront their racial and ‘first impression' prejudices. NEIGHBORLY By John Connon : During an over-the fence conversation between an LGBTQ man and a heterosexual dad-next-door neighbor, much is revealed about children and beloved pets. HERE BE DRAGONS by Wendy Gough Soroka: On a hike in the Los Angeles hills, two lifelong women friends try to find a dragon and the inheritance of a mother's possibly unwanted wisdom. NO LOITERING by Amy Dellagiarino, with three short plays HERE BE DRAGONS by Wendy Gough Soroka, SWIPED by Samara Siskind and NEIGHBORLY by John Connon show on Saturday, October 7 at 8 pm (followed by a talk back); and Sunday, October 15 at 2 pm.

MONARCHS by Danielle Frimer. After a loving, yet fractured family's rollicking Seder, a mysterious guest appears in Elijah's chair – unlocking the key to first-born Perri's coming out and coming of age on a night truly different from all other nights. MONARCHS plays Sunday October 8 at 2 pm and Friday, October 13 at 8 pm (followed by a talkback).

Admission prices range from single ticket to grouped festival passes as well as ongoing promotional discounts regularly announced on social media or available through the box office. Go to the Morgan-Wixson's Click Herek, the theatre's website at Morgan-Wixson.org, or call or visit the box office directly at 310-828-7519 (2627 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica 90405) from 3:00-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays.