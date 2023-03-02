Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Odyssey's THRESHHOLDS OF INVENTION Performance Series Presents Sandra Tsing Loh, Michael Kearns In April

Threshholds of Invention is Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's new series, curated by actor, director, musician and performance artist Tony Abatemarco.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Odyssey's THRESHHOLDS OF INVENTION Performance Series Presents Sandra Tsing Loh, Michael Kearns In April

Threshholds of Invention is Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's new series, curated by actor, director, musician and performance artist Tony Abatemarco, of first looks at pieces-in-progress by prominent L.A. visionaries working in pop-up form. Next up in April: new work by Sandra Tsing Loh and Michael Kearns.

Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

A Madwoman of the Theatre: 25 F*king Years of Sandra Tsing Loh

A hilarious, quasi-TED-style rant revealing Loh's past artistic ms/adventures, and an introduction to Loh's new comedy Madwoman of the West that will star Caroline Aaron, Marilu Henner, Melanie Mayron and JoBeth Williams at the Odyssey beginning May 26.

Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.:

It Must Be Him

A musical memoir exploring the splendor of gender written and performed by Michael Kearns, recently named the "Godfather of LGBTQ+ authenticity" by the Los Angeles Blade.


Odyssey Theatre
2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.OdysseyTheatre.com




Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Announces 50th Anniversary Summer Season In 2023 Photo
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Announces 50th Anniversary Summer Season In 2023
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in high style with a summer-long season of theater, music, performance and other festivities at its spectacular, one-of-a-kind outdoor venue in Topanga.
THEYRE PLAYING OUR SONG to Open at Inland Valley Repertory Theatre This Month Photo
THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG to Open at Inland Valley Repertory Theatre This Month
Claremont, CA-IVRT will present a smash hit musical over some great Italian food at Eddie's Eatery in Claremont as it launches 'They're Playing Our Song.'
CAP UCLA Presents Immersive Documentary By Filmmaker Sam Green Photo
CAP UCLA Presents Immersive Documentary By Filmmaker Sam Green
​​​​​​​UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents 32 Sounds, an immersive documentary and sensory experience from filmmaker Sam Green, on Saturday, March 25 at 8 pm in The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Tickets start at $50 and are available now at cap.ucla.edu or by calling 310-825-2101.  
Nationally Touring Bob Seger Tribute Show To Play Hartford Stage, Thursday, June 22 Photo
Nationally Touring Bob Seger Tribute Show To Play Hartford Stage, Thursday, June 22
The critically acclaimed Classic Seger- Bob Seger's Greatest Hits Live production will be bringing its highly-anticipated Summer 2023 Tour to The Bushnell Theatre on Thursday, June 22 at 7:30 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


CAP UCLA Presents Immersive Documentary By Filmmaker Sam GreenCAP UCLA Presents Immersive Documentary By Filmmaker Sam Green
March 2, 2023

​​​​​​​UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents 32 Sounds, an immersive documentary and sensory experience from filmmaker Sam Green, on Saturday, March 25 at 8 pm in The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Tickets start at $50 and are available now at cap.ucla.edu or by calling 310-825-2101.  
The Black Hollywood Education And Resource Center Announces The 13th Annual YOUTH DIVERSITY FILM FESTIVALThe Black Hollywood Education And Resource Center Announces The 13th Annual YOUTH DIVERSITY FILM FESTIVAL
March 1, 2023

The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) announces the 13th Annual Youth Diversity Film Festival (YDFF) Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Famed Frontman Paulie Z To Host Birthday Benefit Concert At The Whisky A Go Go To Support The David Z FoundationFamed Frontman Paulie Z To Host Birthday Benefit Concert At The Whisky A Go Go To Support The David Z Foundation
March 1, 2023

Renowned vocalist and frontman Paulie Z (Sweet, ZO2, Z Rock, Ultimate Jam Night) will be celebrating his birthday this year with an all-star benefit concert for the David Z Foundation at the Whisky A Go Go on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 PM PT.
Kentwood Players Presents POLAR BEARS, BLACK BOYS, & PRAIRIE FRINGED ORCHIDS ReadingKentwood Players Presents POLAR BEARS, BLACK BOYS, & PRAIRIE FRINGED ORCHIDS Reading
March 1, 2023

Kentwood Players presents a reading of Polar Bears, Black Boys & Prairie Fringed Orchids, a play about the social complexities of our times written by Vincent Terrell Durham, on Sunday, March 26 at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. The evening begins with a fabulous, homemade dessert reception at 6:00pm, followed by the reading at 7:00pm, with a talkback afterwards.
See Disney's TANGLED at The El Capitan TheatreSee Disney's TANGLED at The El Capitan Theatre
March 1, 2023

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's “Tangled” presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre March 17 through 23.
share