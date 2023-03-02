Odyssey's THRESHHOLDS OF INVENTION Performance Series Presents Sandra Tsing Loh, Michael Kearns In April

Threshholds of Invention is Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's new series, curated by actor, director, musician and performance artist Tony Abatemarco, of first looks at pieces-in-progress by prominent L.A. visionaries working in pop-up form. Next up in April: new work by Sandra Tsing Loh and Michael Kearns.

Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

A Madwoman of the Theatre: 25 F*king Years of Sandra Tsing Loh

A hilarious, quasi-TED-style rant revealing Loh's past artistic ms/adventures, and an introduction to Loh's new comedy Madwoman of the West that will star Caroline Aaron, Marilu Henner, Melanie Mayron and JoBeth Williams at the Odyssey beginning May 26.

Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.:

It Must Be Him

A musical memoir exploring the splendor of gender written and performed by Michael Kearns, recently named the "Godfather of LGBTQ+ authenticity" by the Los Angeles Blade.



Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90025

www.OdysseyTheatre.com

