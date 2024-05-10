Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Extends STALIN'S MASTER CLASS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble has extended Stalin’s Master Class, a wildly comic, music-filled drama by British playwright David Pownall, through June 2. Politics collide with art when “Father of the People” Joseph Stalin and Soviet cultural minister Andrei Zhdanov summon composers Sergei Prokofiev and Dmitri Shostakovich to the Kremlin for a vodka-fueled “music lesson.” Can artistic expression be forced to conform to political ideology?

WHO:

• Written by David Pownall

• Directed by Ron Sossi

• Music Direction by Nisha Sue Arunasalam

• Starring John Kayton, Randy Lowell, Jan Munroe, Ilia Volok

• Produced by Beth Hogan

• Presented by the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, Ron Sossi Artistic Director, in association with Isabel and Harvey Kibel

WHEN:

Extended through June 2

Remaining performances:

• Wednesday at 8 p.m.: May 15* ONLY

• Fridays at 8 p.m. (wine nights**): May 10, May 17, May 24; May 31

• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: May 11, May 18, May 25; June 1

• Sundays at 2 p.m.: May 12, May 19, May 26; June 2

*There will be a post-performance discussion on Wednesday, May 15

**Wine Night Fridays: Enjoy complimentary wine and snacks following all Friday night performances.

WHERE:

Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90025

TICKET PRICES:

• Wednesday, Saturdays and Sundays: $20–$40

• Fridays: Pay-What-You-Can (reservations open online and at the door starting at 5:30 p.m.)

