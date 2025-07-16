ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS to Open A Noise Within 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Launching A Noise Within’s “Songs from the Volcano” 2025-36 season, One Man, Two Guvnors is British playwright Richard Bean’s hilarious, Tony Award-winning adaptation of Goldoni’s classic 1783 farce, The Servant of Two Masters. Packed with physical comedy, quick wit and a live skiffle band playing Gary Olding’s original songs, One Man, Two Guvnors is helmed by ANW co-artistic directors Julia Rodriguez-Elliott and Geoff Elliott alongside music director Rod Bagheri. Previews begin August 31, with opening night set for September 6 and performances continuing through September 28.

Fresh off his critically acclaimed performance in last season’s A Man of No Importance, A Noise Within resident artist Kasey Mahaffy returns to 1963, this time as a hapless, out of work musician in England’s seaside town of Brighton. His search for work has paid off — but now he’s working for two bosses at the same time, all the while keeping each unaware of the other’s existence. They, meanwhile, are just as busy — separated lovers on the run from the mob, they end up at the same pub, neither knowing that the other is there... which isn’t difficult, because one of them is in drag. And really, the only important thing is to get something to eat, because Francis is always so, so hungry. In addition to Mahaffy, the stellar A Noise Within cast includes Ty Aldridge, Lynn Robert Berg, Christie Coran, Luis Kelly-Duarte, Henri Lubatti, Evan Lugo, Josey Montana McCoy, Trisha Miller, Cassandra Marie Murphy and Paul David Story.

Bean’s fresh adaptation, a huge success for Britain’s National Theatre and on Broadway, has brought Goldoni’s classic commedia of disguise, deception, love and longing bang up to date.

“It’s a fabulous adaptation, filled with witty, irreverent social commentary and unapologetic farce,” says Elliott. “I don’t think we’ve ever directed something filled with so much careless abandon.”

“Bean puts a 21st century lens on an 18th century commedia, and it’s so smart,” agrees Rodriguez-Elliott. “The ‘swinging ’60s’ is a fun setting to work with, but it was also a period of rebellion and social change. The live skiffle band is the final ingenious touch.”

Popularized in 1950s England, skiffle is rooted in Americana roots music: blues, bluegrass, traditional jazz, rockabilly, country and jug bands. Played on a combination of acoustic and improvised instruments, skiffle sowed the seeds for British Invasion rock ‘n roll. John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison all listened to skiffle as teenagers and formed their first group, the Quarrymen, as a skiffle act. Other groups heavily influenced by skiffle include The Rolling Stones, The Who, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin.

The creative team for One Man, Two Guvnors includes scenic designer Frederica Nascimento; lighting designer Ken Booth; projection designer Nicholas Santiago; sound designer Jeff Gardner; Costume Designer Garry Lennon; wig and make up designer Tony Valdés; properties designer Stephen Taylor; fight choreographer Kenneth R. Merckx, Jr.; dialect coach Andrea Odinov; and dramaturg Miranda Johnson-Haddad. The production stage manager is Angela Sonner, assisted by Hope Matthews.

A Noise Within has been called “an oasis for those who love classic stories” by the Los Angeles Times and is a leading regional producer based in Pasadena, California. Under the leadership of Rodriguez-Elliott and Elliott, the award-winning resident theater company is honored to represent the entire community at its state-of-the-art, 324-seat performance space. In addition to producing world-class performances of classic theater, the organization runs robust education programs with the goal of inspiring diverse audiences of all ages. ANW is committed to anti-racist policies and practices across the entirety of the organization. By interpreting its mission to fully engage audiences through community and artist-centered work in multiple creative disciplines, ANW is striving to be a theater that better serves the entire community.

Performances of One Man, Two Guvnors take place September 6 through September 28 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. (no matinee on Saturday, Sept. 6). Four preview performances take place on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m., and on Wednesday, Sept. 3; Thursday, Sept. 4; and Friday, Sept. 5, each at 7:30 p.m.

A one-hour INsiders Discussion Group will take place prior to the matinee on Sunday, Sept. 7, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Post-performance conversations with the artists will take place every Friday (except the preview) and on Sunday, Sept. 14. Student matinees are scheduled on select weekdays at 10:30 a.m.; interested educators should email education@anoisewithin.org.