ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Begins This Week At California School Of The Arts

California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) students are preparing to present the school's seventh-annual all-school musical, "Once Upon a Mattress."

A humorous adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea", the musical takes place in a medieval kingdom ruled by a devious Queen and mute King who ban marriage within the nation until their son weds, but disapprove of all potential suitors. The Tony Award-nominated musical brings a catchy and upbeat score to an array of solo, duet, and company performances that highlight the cheery playfulness of the show.

"Once Upon a Mattress" runs Thursday, Feb. 13 to Sunday, Feb. 16 at Duarte Performing Arts Center, located at 1401 Highland Ave, Duarte, Calif.

CSArts-SGV's annual all-school musical is highly regarded as the largest cross-conservatory collaboration for both students and staff. "Once Upon a Mattress" features a production of over 90 CSArts-SGV students from the acting, instrumental music, musical theatre and production & design conservatories. The School of Dance faculty has developed the show's choreography and Instrumental Music Conservatory students and faculty are performing in the orchestra. Additionally, visual arts students are designing lobby art and concept designs, with the official show poster also designed by a student. Production & Design will handle staging and lighting from backstage and in the booth, and creative writing students are writing and creating original zines to enhance the storytelling, which will be available in the theatre lobby.

The talented team leading the production also includes Director Jud Williford, Choreographer Alison Hennessey, and Music Director Graham Jackson. Mattew Ward, DMA, of the Instrumental Music Conservatory will conduct the orchestra in Mary Rodgers' whimsical composition.

The production was originally set to take place this past January, but was rescheduled due to the impact that the recent Los Angeles fires had on the school's community.

Williford, who is also the school's Chair of Theatre, said "Once Upon a Mattress" now means more to the students than ever before.

"Picking up this show after the wildfires has been more than just returning to a production-it's been about resilience. This process has been a way for our students to rebuild, not just sets and schedules, but their sense of connection, purpose and hope. It's been a reminder that art doesn't pause in the face of adversity; in fact, it's often where we find our strength," said Williford.

Additionally, he said he hopes the audience feels the student's power of collaboration, ensemble, compassion and the integrity required to tell stories after tragedy.

"They've experienced firsthand the transformative power of collaboration-how it feels to lean on each other, to pick up where someone else left off, to trust that when you stumble, there's a whole team ready to catch you," said Williford. "I think this show isn't just a production, it's a testament. To growth, to resilience, and to the unshakable belief that even when the world burns, we rise-and we do it together."

CSArts-SGV is grateful to USC Arcadia Hospital for sponsoring this performance. Tickets for "Once Upon a Mattress" are $27 and available online at sgv.csarts.net/boxoffice.

