ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Cancelled at the Ahmanson Theatre

Center Theatre Group has released the following statement regarding the upcoming performance of Once On This Island:

As you know, the ongoing response to COVID-19/novel coronavirus has been quickly evolving. In accordance with the latest government and public health orders that large venues remain closed through April 19, 2020, we will no longer be presenting "Once on This Island" at the Ahmanson Theatre as originally scheduled.

We have been looking forward to this engagement for a very long time and are hopeful that we are able to secure a future for this show. We are looking at all options including the possibility of joining with other theatres to remount this production.

For all patrons currently holding tickets to this production, we ask that you please wait for us to contact you about your options. Our sales teams are set up remotely and working as quickly as possible to handle all ticketing needs resulting from the ongoing situation.

Thank you for patience and understanding as we navigate this difficult time. Your ongoing support of Center Theatre Group is deeply appreciated and absolutely vital as we continue our mission to serve the diverse audiences of Los Angeles. We look forward to the moment when we can once again Raise the Curtain and celebrate the power of theatre with you.

Sincerely,

Michael Ritchie, Artistic Director

Meghan Pressman, Managing Director/CEO

Douglas C. Baker, Producing Director





