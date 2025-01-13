OKLAHOMA! to Open at Rose Center Theater in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to experience the magic of the American West as the Rose Center Theater presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved musical, Oklahoma! This classic tale of love, rivalry, and life on the Oklahoma frontier will run from February 21st to March 9th, 2025, with the Opening Night performance on Friday, February 21st at 7:30 PM.

"Oklahoma! is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today," says Tim Nelson, Director and Musical Director. "This production will be a vibrant and exciting celebration of the human spirit, filled with unforgettable music, stunning choreography, and a powerful story that will stay with you long after the final curtain."

Experience the passion, the rivalry, and the hope that unfolds against the sweeping backdrop of Oklahoma Territory. In the bustling frontier town of Claremore, Oklahoma, a lively group of characters chase their dreams and grapple with the challenges of love and loss. Ado Annie, a captivating young woman, finds herself torn between the affections of Will Parker, a charming cowboy, and Alfred Dreyfus, a hardworking farmhand. Meanwhile, Curly, a handsome ranch hand, falls for Laurey Williams, a spirited farm girl who yearns for a life beyond the farm.

As tensions rise between farmers and ranchers over dwindling resources, a rivalry erupts between Curly and Jud Fry, a brooding farmhand who harbors a dark secret. A community auction provides a platform for both love and conflict to unfold, with Laurey offering a picnic basket as a prize to the winner of a competitive barn dance. Through a series of misunderstandings, jealousy, and a dramatic storm, the true depths of love and friendship are revealed. Ultimately, hearts mend, sacrifices are made, and hope prevails in this timeless story of love conquering all.

Chris Caputo, Technical Director of the Rose Center Theater, emphasizes the importance of bringing the world of Oklahoma! to life on stage. "We are creating a visually stunning production that will transport audiences to the heart of the American West. From the intricate set design to the dazzling lighting, every detail has been carefully considered to create an immersive and unforgettable theatrical experience."

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of Oklahoma! at the Rose Center Theater!

"This production will feature dynamic and energetic choreography that captures the spirit of the American West," adds Jennifer Simpson-Matthews, one of the Choreographers. "We are excited to bring a fresh and contemporary approach to the iconic dance numbers while honoring the classic feel of the original production."

Performance Dates: February 21st - March 9th, 2025

Fundraiser & Gala Performance: Saturday, January 22nd at 6:30 PM Oh what a beautiful Fundraiser Gala we have in store for you! Don't miss your opportunity to join us for a special fundraiser shindig that will combine a delicious reception with a captivating performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved musical! All proceeds from this gala will directly benefit the Rose Center Theater, supporting our mission to provide high-quality, affordable theater to our community.

Tickets: $20 - $45

Tickets for Oklahoma! are now available and can be reserved online at rosecentertheater.com/oklahoma or by calling the box office at 714-793-1150 ext.1.

