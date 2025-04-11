San Diego International Fringe Festival Returns Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The San Diego International Fringe Festival (SDIFF) is fast approaching, returning for its 13th year, May 15–25, 2025. This annual celebration of creativity without boundaries invites audiences to experience a vibrant, international lineup of performances that push the edge and ignite conversation.

With seven venues across San Diego and more than 48 artists and performing groups from around the world—including Australia, Mexico, and across the United States (from New York and Nevada to Los Angeles and right here in San Diego)—SDIFF 2025 promises an eclectic and electrifying lineup for every artistic taste. For the full list of performances, visit sdfringe.org.

Whether you're a longtime Fringer or new to the movement, SDIFF is proud to serve as a platform that brings together global artists, amplifies diverse voices, and builds community through the transformative power of performance.

Tickets go on sale April 15, 2025, with 100% of ticket sales going directly to the participating artists. Individual tickets are $13.

Multi-show passes are available:

3-show pass: $35

5-show pass: $55

10-show pass: $104

A one-time-only Fringe Tag—just $7 and required for admission to all ticketed performances—will be available at all festival venues. This modest fee helps SDIFF continue bringing bold, independent art to San Diego, as 100% of ticket sales go directly to the participating artists and performing groups.

“This year's festival is a celebration of bold voices and fearless creativity,” said Shaun Davis, producing director of SDIFF. Kevin-Charles Patterson, CEO and founder, added, “We're thrilled to welcome artists and audiences from around the world to San Diego, and we're also excited to announce that in 2026, SDIFF will host the World Fringe Congress—bringing global Fringe leaders together in our beautiful city to shape the future of Fringe festivals worldwide.”

