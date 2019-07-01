No Peeking Theatre Brings Immersive Theatre Experience to the West Coast

No Peeking Theatre is transporting "The Shit Show" By Leelee Jackson, one of the most unique theatrical experiences today, to the West Coast. This immersive restructuring of the theatrical experience, in which audiences are feeling the show NOT seeing it, will travel to Madilyn Clark Studios, 10852 Burbank Boulevard in North Hollywood, California and will open Saturday, July 13 @ 8:00 p.m..

A world of feelings, olfactory and audible storytelling, tangible and taste-able moments. Blindfolded, the audience is told the story with the help of rain, wind, sound, smells, taste and so much more. "We couple the audience's imagination with literal 3D effects to create a sensory, immersive, and stimulating experience," says Amanda Levie, artistic director of NO PEEKING. "We are planning on being bi-coastal and non-profit, but we need help!" she exclaimed.

NO PEEKING is actively seeking donors and - if monetary gifts cannot be made - individuals willing to spread the word about NO PEEKING, the Shit Show, and the L.A. Campaign. For more information on how you can help, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/no-peeking-in-los-angeles#/

"We are entering a paradigm shift in American theatre and NO PEEKING wants to make a difference AND make history" Amanda Levie concluded.

If you're in L.A. you can get tickets at https://squareup.com/store/nopeekingtickets/item/the-shit-show-l-a-premiere.





