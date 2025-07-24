NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Will Showcase International Animation and Local Shorts in August Lineup

The festival takes place August 23, 2025, with films from around the globe and across California.
NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) will highlight emerging voices in film with its August 2025 lineup, featuring a robust slate of animated and live-action shorts from across the globe. The festival will take place on Saturday, August 23.
This month’s programming includes InFocus: International Animation, a curated selection of innovative animated works from around the world, including standout entries from the Legends Animated 24 HOURS Animation Contest for Students. Audiences can also look forward to a dynamic mix of short films produced in California and a special program of work created in Los Angeles.
The festival aims to celebrate the diversity of filmmaking talent, offering a platform for local and international storytellers alike.
