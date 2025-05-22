NewFilmmakers Los Angeles To Screen LGBTQ+ Works at June Film Festival

The day consists of three InFocus: LGBTQ+ shorts programs showcasing a diverse range of exciting work from emerging LGBTQ+ creators.
NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) hosts its June Monthly Film Festival dedicated to its celebration of its annual InFocus: LGBTQ+ Cinema program. The day consists of three InFocus: LGBTQ+ shorts programs showcasing a diverse range of exciting work from emerging LGBTQ+ creators.
NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year, across both our general and InFocus programming. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects for consideration for upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the schedule for InFocus programming, which celebrates representation by spotlighting various communities of filmmakers as part of the NFMLA Monthly Film Festival. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.
The South Park Center is an ADA compliant venue and is wheelchair accessible. We request captioned films from all filmmakers participating at our Festival. For any accessibility needs, please send a request to info@nfmla.org at least 72 hours prior to the event.
Get tickets and more information at https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/june-14th-2025-monthly-film-festival-infocus-lgbtq-cinema/.
|
|
|
|
Best Play - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos